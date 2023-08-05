Harrogate Town aiming to extend perfect opening-day record as a Football League club

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites’ fourth League Two campaign gets underway at 3pm on Saturday when they make the short trip to the EcoPower Stadium to tackle Grant McCann’s men.

The EFL fixture list has handed Simon Weaver and his troops an away fixture first up for the first time since they demolished Southend United not long after being promoted to the Football League in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, having beaten the Shrimpers 4-0 in 2020/21, then won a dramatic encounter with Rochdale by a 3-2 scoreline in 2021/22 before romping to a 3-0 success over Swindon in last year’s curtain-raiser, Town boast a 100 percent record on the opening weekend.

Harrogate Town won 2-0 on their previous visit to Doncaster Rovers.

They were also unbeaten against Rovers last season, winning 2-0 in South Yorkshire fighting back from two down to draw 2-2 on home soil.

On what he is expecting from Saturday’s opponents, Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser: “It's a great fixture, but it is also a really difficult start.

"You look at the new manager who they have brought in and the changes that they have made, they are going to be a lot stronger than they were last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grant McCann is someone who done very well over the years and is putting a good side together.

"They have predominantly been playing in a 4-3-3 during pre-season, so I’d expect them to line up like that, but you never know and so we have to be adaptable if they change and deal with whatever is thrown at us.

"It’s a good playing surface there, one that will suit us. We intend to go out and try and play attacking football.”