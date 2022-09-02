Harrogate Town AFC Women kick-start their new season this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town AFC Women will be looking to get their season off to a positive start on Sunday as they host South Shields at Rossett Sports Centre.

Last season, the squad finished 4th in the North East Regional Women’s Premier Leagueand they will be looking to take one step further as they aim to gain promotion to the FA Women’s National Division One North League.

Reese Brassington was appointed manager of Harrogate Town AFC Women on Wednesday, joining from West Yorkshire Ladies and having also spent time coaching at the Leeds United Academy and York City Academy.

On his appointment, Brassington said: “I’m delighted to be taking the opportunity at Harrogate Town Women – having spent the last couple of weeks with the team they are an incredible group of people and I’ve no doubt we can have a great season as we strive towards our goals.”

“Having spent the last four years within the women’s game, creating and growing two adult teams and junior teams with Hemsworth Town and West Yorkshire Ladies, along with various roles at Leeds United, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and progressing with my UEFA B qualification.”

Here are the Harrogate Town AFC Women fixtures for the 2022/23 season:

September

4th – South Shields (H)

18th – Sunderland WE (A)

25th – Wakefield AFC (A)

October

2nd - Alnwick Town (A)

9th – Blyth Town (H)

16th – Chester Le Street (H)

23rd – Farsley Celtic (H)

30th – Hull United (A)

November

6th – Wallsend BC (A)

13th – Ossett United (H)

20th – Redcar Town (A)

27th – Redcar Town (H)

December

4th – South Shields (A)

11th – Sunderland WE (H)

January

8th – Wakefield AFC (H)

15th – Alnwick Town (H)

22nd – Blyth Town (A)

29th – Chester Le Street (A)

February

5th – Farsley Celtic (A)

12th – Hull United (H)

19th – Wallsend BC (H)

26th – Ossett United (A)