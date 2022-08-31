News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town AFC Women appoint Reese Brassington as new manager

Reese Brassington has been appointed Manager of Harrogate Town AFC Women ahead of the 2022/23 NERWFL Premier Division campaign.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:06 pm
The UEFA B licence holder joins from West Yorkshire Ladies and has also spent time coaching at the Leeds United Academy and York City Academy.

Brassington said: “I’m delighted to be taking the opportunity at Harrogate Town Women – having spent the last couple of weeks with the team they are an incredible group of people and I’ve no doubt we can have a great season as we strive towards our goals.”

“Having spent the last four years within the women’s game, creating and growing two adult teams and junior teams with Hemsworth Town and West Yorkshire Ladies, along with various roles at Leeds United, I can’t wait to get started.

Harrogate Town AFC Women have appointed a new manager ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and progressing with my UEFA B qualification.”

Reese will be joined with assistant Rob Hilton and will take charge of the team this Sunday against South Shields.

