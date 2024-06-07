Harrogate Town AFC to face Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in pre-season friendly next month

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
Harrogate Town AFC will be welcoming Leeds United to The Exercise Stadium next month in an all Yorkshire pre-season friendly.

The match will take place on Friday, July 19, kicking off at 7:30pm, and is the last of the pre-season fixtures to be confirmed for the Sulphurites.

The teams last met in a pre-season friendly back in 2017 in an entertaining match, which finished 4-2 to Leeds.

Here is a reminder of Harrogate Town’s pre-season fixture schedule ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign...

Harrogate Town AFC will face Leeds United at The Exercise Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 19

Huddersfield (H) - Saturday, July 13 – 3pm

Leeds United (H) - Friday, July 19 – 7:30pm

Sheffield United (H) - Tuesday, July 23 – 7pm

Lincoln City (H) - Saturday, July 27 – 3pm

Middlesbrough (H) - Wednesday, July 31 – 7:30pm

Darlington (A) - Saturday, August 3 – 3pm

For information about tickets, keep an eye on the club’s website and social media channels.

