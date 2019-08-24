Harrogate Town add ex-West Bromwich Albion man and are on the look-out for more

Harrogate Town have bolstered their squad ahead of Saturday's clash with Stockport County, with manager Simon Weaver revealing he is looking to add at least one more player.

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Bradley has joined the club from League One Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal.

Described as an attacking, box-to-box midfielder, the 20-year-old came through the ranks with the Baggies, whom he joined aged just seven.

The 2018/19 season saw Bradley loaned out to National League Havant & Waterlooville for the first half of the season, then League One Burton Albion in the second.

He demonstrated his eye for goal at both clubs, netting at Peterborough on the final day of 2018/19, and was offered a deal by Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

Having found the back of the net three times in pre-season, Bradley instead decided to sign for Lincoln, with manager Danny Cowley that impressed by his attitude and ability he brought him in despite not needing to strengthen his side’s midfield.

Despite being born in Worcester, Bradley has represented Finland at international level, appearing for his mother’s nation in the 2018 UEFA U19 Championships.

And Bradley is unlikely to be the only new face joining Town in the coming weeks after boss Simon Weaver revealed that he is in the market for additional defender.

"I am on the look-out for another defender, it would be good to bring in another player to add to what we already have at the back," he said.

"It's not a case of us desperately needing to replace anyone we already have, but in terms of the squad, I would like to see another centre-back competing with Will Smith and Connor Hall.

"We are always looking. We can't afford to stand still and players can't rest on their laurels either. We are always trying to improve and get better."