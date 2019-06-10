Harrogate Town add Barnsley FC defender to their squad

Harrogate Town completed their fourth signing of the close season on Monday afternoon.

Twenty-year-old central defender Will Smith has agreed terms at the CNG Stadium, joining from Championship outfit Barnsley.

Smith, who made his senior debut for the Tykes in 2018 in the EFL Trophy, captained the club's under-23 side before a loan spell in National League North with Darlington.

And it was while turning out for the Quakers that the Leeds-born youngster caught the eye of Town boss Simon Weaver.

"Will did very well at Darlington. He impressed me and I think that everyone you talk to who saw him play there last season will say that he made a good impression," Weaver said.

"National League North is a very physical league yet he's come out of under-23s football, which is almost non-contact, and stood up and shown that he can cope with the men's game.

"He's brave. He's a proper defender. He doesn't mind putting his head in there where it hurts and he knows how to defend his six-yard box.

"He's a big strong boy, but at the same time, he possesses that quality that the modern breed of centre-half has to have in his locker and can play football.

"Will is another really good addition for us."