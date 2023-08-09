Josh Falkingham in action during Harrogate Town's Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites followed up Saturday’s opening-day success at Doncaster Rovers with another 1-0 victory, Sam Folarin’s classy first-half strike extending the Wetherby Road outfit’s unbeaten run against the Cumbrians into an eighth match.

Weaver made seven changes to his starting line-up, but that lack of continuity in selection didn’t really show, particularly during the first half, when Town played some eye-catching football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We achieved everything that we wanted to get out of tonight, so I’m really pleased,” he reflected. “It was a real squad effort.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, left, and assistant boss Paul Thirlwell watch on from the sidelines.

"We wanted to win to continue in front of our own fans the performance level from Saturday and I think at times we really did flow in the first half.

"We had to show different qualities in terms of what you need to win in League Two and what you need to do to beat a League One team that has the momentum from having just earned promotion.

“The first half, we were on the front foot and there was some free-flowing football at times. It was fast-paced and we had that goal-threat as well, which is great to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday night’s success sees Town progress to round two of the competition, the stage at which Premier League clubs who are not playing in Europe this season enter the draw.

The Sulphurites were handed a trip to then-top-flight West Bromwich Albion during their first season in the Football League, and Weaver is hoping that his side get pulled out alongside one of the big boys again this time around.

“This is an exciting competition to be involved in with a really high profile, so I’m delighted to be in round two,” he added.

“Our first year in the Football League we drew Premier League West Brom and it was shown live on Sky Sports, so that was in the back of my mind before tonight’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was such a special occasion and I’m hoping we can pull a big club out of the hat again.

"I’d love a Premier League team at home for Harrogate to get excited about. Of course, a Premier League team away would also be great, but I don’t think it would be a full crowd away at this stage of the competition.