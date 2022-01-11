Harrogate Town accept transfer bid for Connor Hall from EFL club

Harrogate Town centre-half Connor Hall. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites have this week accepted an offer from an unnamed Football League club for their 28-year-old centre-half.

Thus, Hall, whose contract at Wetherby Road runs until the summer of 2024, has been given permission to discuss personal terms with representatives of the interested party.

The Harrogate Advertiser understands that negotiations between the player and team who have tabled that successful bid are already underway.

Hall has been near-enough ever-present since joining Harrogate from National League North Brackley in the summer of 2018, featuring from the start in 25 of Town’s 30 matches in all competitions this term.

But, despite being fully fit, he was dropped from Simon Weaver’s starting line-up for Sunday’s FA Cup third round defeat at Luton Town and remained an unused substitute.

In total, Hall has made 110 competitive appearances for League Two Town, with just two of them coming from the substitutes’ bench.