Jack Muldoon celebrates after scoring Harrogate Town’s first-ever goal as a Football League club during the 4-0 rout of Southend United on September 12, 2020. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 2021/22 campaign is just their second as a League Two club, but they could hardly have wished for a better start to life in the division 11 months ago.

Two goals up by half-time, Simon Weaver’s men cruised to a 4-0 success away at Southend United, their first-ever EFL outing in 106 years of history ending with them top of the table.

The Wetherby Road outfit were the better team throughout at Roots Hall, controlling the tempo, dominating the ball and demonstrating a ruthless edge in front of goal.

Aaron Martin fights for possession at Roots Hall.

With Mark Beck a surprise inclusion up top alongside Aaron Martin, Town began positively, enjoying the lion’s share of possession early on without creating any clear-cut chances.

The excellent Martin, who was playing his football in the sixth tier at the same stage of the previous campaign, was first to threaten to break the deadlock, narrowly clearing the cross-bar with a vicious strike from just outside the box on 22 minutes.

Moments later the same player met George Thomson’s cross from the right at the near post and showed good awareness to lay the ball off for Jack Muldoon to apply a finishing touch, sparking scenes of jubilation among the the travelling contingent.

Martin could then have made it two, but got his header from another Thomson centre all wrong, though a second goal did arrive before the interval.

With half-time approaching, Lloyd Kerry picked the ball up 25 yards from goal, and let fly with a stinging effort that Mark Oxley – now a Harrogate player –got a hand to but couldn’t keep out of the top corner.

The Shrimpers came out and had a real go at their visitors at the start of the second period, Charlie Kelman’s header forcing Joe Cracknell into his first meaningful save of the afternoon on 49 minutes.

Southend continued to press, and almost halved the deficit when Lewis Gard’s cross from the left missed everyone, striking the inside of the far post before bouncing back into the grateful arms of Cracknell.

That storm partially weathered, Town would make the game safe with their third of the day, a goal which arrived in controversial circumstances just after the hour-mark.

Martin’s header from a Thomson corner sparked a scramble inside the home area, and although the ball was initially cleared, Harrogate recycled possession for Martin to swivel and smash an effort past Oxley at his near post.

United were left furious as referee Antony Coggins ignored the prone figure of Richard Taylor inside the six-yard-box, allowing play to continue and Town to end the match as a contest.

The home team had nobody but themselves to blame for Town’s fourth on 69 minutes, however.

Mark Molesley’s men attempted to play out from the back, but only proceeded in giving the ball straight to Martin, who once again teed-up Muldoon to curl a delicious effort into the far corner.

Harrogate played out the remainder of the game in controlled fashion, never letting their standards drop as a momentous day for the club ended with smiles all around in the Essex sunshine.

“It’s amazing, an amazing feeling,” reflected Weaver after watching a side comprised entirely of players who got Town promoted fire the club into pole position on September 12, 2020.

“I feel immense pride. That starting XI were all with us last season and I’ve said all along that those players deserved and fully justified the chance to have a go at the Football League.

“Everything that we’ve worked on over a long period of time was for occasions just like this.

“Everyone knew their roles and just carried them out brilliantly - and we had an end product, which was so pleasing.

“I’d have been happy with a scruffy 1-0, but this is a fantastic result.

“It couldn’t really have gone any better. It’s a terrific start.”