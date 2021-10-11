Harrogate Town 6 Scunthorpe United 1: Advertiser player ratings

Luke Armstrong won plenty in the air during Harrogate Town's League Two success over Scunthorpe United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during their 6-1 success at Wetherby Road.

Mark Oxley 6.5 - Such a quiet afternoon for Harrogate’s number one. Couple of decent punches to deal with deliveries into his six-yard box. Beaten by a very good Harry Davis header.

Ryan Fallowfield 8.5 - Up there with his finest performances as a Football League player. His intensity, energy and desire from right-back characterised everything that was good about this Town performance. Climbed magnificently to rattled the underside of the Scunthorpe bar to set up his team's opener. Made some key tackles, plus a couple of brave blocks in the second half.

Ryan Fallowfield excelled at right-back against the Iron.

Will Smith 7.5 - He will have much tougher afternoon’s. Looked solid and in control. Handled Iron’s big number nine, Ryan Loft, well, while winning nine aerial duels.

Connor Hall 7.5 - Saw a header cleared off the line in the very first minute. Didn't have to do too much complicated defensive work to get through, though this was another crisp performance from a classy defender.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Decent overall, but beaten for pace by Iron winger Devarn Green during a rare Scunthorpe attack in the first half and then to Alfie Beestin’s cross by Iron goalscorer Davis. Shouldn’t be forgotten that left-back isn’t his position, however.

George Thomson 7.5 - Delivered two excellent corners which almost led to goals inside the very first five minutes. Made three key passes. Looks so comfortable and technically assured in almost everything that he does.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Neat and tidy in possession of the football before was he forced off with a back injury on 37 minutes. Got hurt in a collision with a visiting player trying to retrieve Alex Pattison's under-hit pass.

Alex Pattison 9 - Looks absolutely determined to make things happen for his side. Produced a really good finish to make what was not a straightforward opportunity look routine when he slotted home for 2-0. The desire he showed to get forward to finish off the counter-attack which took the scoreline to 4-0 was something else. Also set up Jack Muldoon's second.

Jack Diamond 9 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Involved in all five of Town’s first-half goals, playing his part in the build-up to three of them, directly assisting Pattison’s second and scoring his team’s third. Ran into trouble and lost the ball a couple of times in the second half, however this was a fine afternoon’s work.

Luke Armstrong 8 - As effective as the hosts were when they kept the ball on the deck, the focal point of their attack still had to compete for plenty in the air - and won more than his fair share of headers. One of those eight aerial successes earned the big striker an assist after he nodded the ball down to Diamond for the third goal.

Jack Muldoon 9 - Kept a cool head to nod in the opener after Fallowfield's header came back off the woodwork, then scored a clever effort to make it 5-0 following some intelligent movement inside the penalty area. His inch-perfect through-ball to Pattison for Town's second goal was, however, probably even more impressive than either of his goals.

Substitutes:

Lloyd Kerry (on for Falkingham, 37) 7.5

Simon Power (on for Pattison, 57) 7