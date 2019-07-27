Harrogate Town 4 Spennymoor Town 0: Pre-season campaign ends on a high note

A powerful first-half display saw Harrogate Town wrap up their pre-season campaign in style, beating Spennymoor Town by a 4-0 scoreline at the CNG Stadium.

Simon Weaver's men saved their best performance of the summer for last, netting four times before the interval, much to the delight of their manager.

"It was a really strong display, we put in a good shift but also played some really good football," Weaver reflected.

"We played our way with the ball on the floor, passing it about at pace. There was some really good attacking play

"We've got some big tests ahead, we are well aware of that, but it's nice to finish off [pre-season] in style.

"I'm happy with where we are as a group. The fitness levels are very high now.

"They've worked like Trojans in pre-season, often playing with heavy legs, but the aim was to do that so that when they have got fresh legs they can run through brick walls and run over teams, and I thought that you could see today that there's a sharp team in the making."

It took Town just five minutes to open the scoring against their National League North opponents, Brendan Kiernan's fifth-minute strike from close-range deflected over the line by a visiting defender.

Young centre-half Will Smith doubled the advantage five minutes later, glancing a Joe Leesley free-kick into the back of the net.

Things got even better for Weaver's troops after half an hour when Leesley cut inside off the right flank and delivered an in-swinging cross that beat both team-mate Mark Beck and Moors goalkeeper Matthew Gould.

Beck then got in on the act, nodding home Leesley's corner shortly before half-time.

Weaver rang the changes at the interval and the second period was rather less uneventful with neither side able to find a breakthrough in the pouring rain.

Next up for Town is their National League curtain-raiser at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday August 3, 3pm kick-off.