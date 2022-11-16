Harrogate Town have conceded 29 goals in their 18 League Two outings this term. Picture: Maroon & Green Photography

21 - the position that Simon Weaver’s men currently occupy in the 24-team League Two standings after 18 games. At this stage of 2021/22 they were seventh in the table.

13 - is the number of points accrued from their first 18 league matches. Last season Town had put 29 on the board by this point.

9 - of their 13 points have been earned at home. They have taken four from a possible 27 on the road. For context, three teams have an inferior home record – Grimsby, Rochdale and Newport – while three teams – Gillingham, Hartlepool and Colchester – have bagged fewer points in away games

Matty Daly has scored five league goals for Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

7 - of those 13 points were secured from the first four fixtures of the campaign. Just 6 more points have been accrued from a possible 42 during the 14 games that have followed.

16.66 - is their win percentage having come out on top in 3 of their 18 league outings. For context, top-of-the-table Leyton Orient boast the best win percentage (72.22%), while 23rd-placed Hartlepool and bottom-of-the-table Colchester (11.11%) have the worst.

4 - is the number of league matches in which Town have scored the first goal. They are unbeaten in all of these games, only failing to go on and win one of them – at home to Tranmere.

12 - is the number of league matches in which the Sulphurites have conceded first. They have gone on to lose 11 of those games, with this month’s 3-3 draw at home to Carlisle United being the exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Armstrong has played more games and won more headers so far this season than anyone else at Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

7 - is the number of points that Weaver's team have lost from winning positions this term. They led away at AFC Wimbledon and went on to lose, while they ended up drawing with Tranmere and Carlisle at home having got their noses in front.

7 - is also the number of points that have been surrendered as a result of goals conceded after the 84th minute in games, with strikes that hit the back of the net during stoppage-time – against Salford City, Stevenage and Carlisle – having cost Town two draws and a win.

17 - is the total number of goals Town have scored in their 18 League Two matches this term. Seven teams have been less prolific thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 - of those goals were scored at home, 7 away from home. Only one side in the division’s bottom 10 (Crawley) have netted more goals on home soil.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

13 - of Harrogate's League Two goals have been scored from open play (76%). 3 have arrived following set-pieces (18%). They have converted 1 penalty and not benefited from any own goals.

0 - of Town's goals have been netted on the counter-attack. This is in stark contrast to last season when nobody in the division scored more goals directly from a turnover in possession than Harrogate (7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 - is the highest number of goals Weaver’s men have managed in a single game, during their 3-0 opening-day success over Swindon on July 30 and in their 3-3 draw with Carlisle earlier this month.

8 - times (44.44%) Town have drawn a blank and failed to score a single goal in a League Two contest.

5 - is the number of league goals netted by Town’s joint-leading scorers, Matty Daly and Alex Pattion. Daly also has an FA Cup goal to his name.

5 - the number of assists provided by Pattison, who has been Harrogate’s most creative player this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 - is the number of league goals shipped by the Sulphurites this term. Only Hartlepool (31) have an inferior defensive record.

11 - of the 29 goals that Town have conceded have come in their four most recent matches. They only let in 18 during their first 14 games.

4 - the number of clean-sheets Harrogate have managed in 18 league outings.

9 - league matches have passed since Town last kept a clean-sheet in League Two, at Stockport on September 17. They did however manage a shut-out during their recent FA Cup first-round success over Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 - the number of League Two appearances made by Luke Armstrong this term. He is the only player to feature in every league fixture. Goalkeeper Pete Jameson is next on 17.

28 - is the number of yellow cards shown to Harrogate players so far this season. They have had one player (George Horbury) sent off, away at Sutton United.

5 - bookings make Josh Austerfield the Town player to have received the most cautions to date.