Harrogate Town 3 Tranmere Rovers 2: Sulphurites hold on to win five-goal thriller

Ellis Taylor celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 33rd-minute lead against Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town survived a late penalty scare as they edged out Tranmere Rovers to win a five-goal thriller at Wetherby Road.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites twice got themselves two ahead on Tuesday evening, but their visitors failed to lie down and would have snatched a point late on had Josh Hawkes not fluffed his lines from the spot in the first minute of stoppage time.

Ellis Taylor and Tom Cursons struck either side of half-time to put Simon Weaver’s men in control, and although Ben Fox rifled home a third for the hosts after Regan Hendry had pulled one back, they had to endure a nervy finale as Omari Patrick bagged Rovers’ second of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, hold out they did, with that victory enough to keep Harrogate nine points clear of the League Two relegation zone with just six games left to play this term.

Town began brightly, Jack Muldoon forcing an early save out of Luke McGee, before Fox got himself into a dangerous area inside the away box and saw an effort blocked by Lee O’Connor.

The Sulphurites were however then indebted to James Belshaw, who produced two saves in the space of a matter of seconds to keep his team on terms.

First, the Harrogate goalkeeper did well to push away Patrick’s low, curling effort from distance, then pulled off a sensational stop to tip a fierce strike from the same player onto the woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cursons, making his first start on home soil, should then have given Town the lead on 28 minutes, but missed an absolute sitter from just seven yards out.

Bryn Morris won possession deep inside Rovers territory and slipped the ball left for Taylor, who delivered an inviting cross to the near post where Cursons got what should have been a routine headed finish all wrong.

Fortunately for the former Ilkeston man, Harrogate did break through just five minutes later.

Toby Sims charged down Patrick’s attempted clearance down the Town right, presenting Josh March with the opportunity to deliver a low ball across the six-yard box for the unmarked Taylor to calmly slot home at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken the lead, the Sulphurites went on to enjoy a spell in the ascendancy, getting themselves into some decent areas without managing to test McGee.

Indeed, it was Tranmere who created the only real opportunity of note during the closing stages of the first period, Chris Merrie blazing over the bar from the edge of the box after the visitors strung together a decent passing move.

Town began the second half on the front foot, and having asked a few questions of the visiting defence, they doubled their advantage on 58 minutes.

March did superbly to hold the ball up inside the Rovers half before cleverly releasing Taylor, who advanced down the left and hung up an inch-perfect centre for Cursons to nod in at the back stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seemingly got themselves into a position of real control, Harrogate conspired to let Tranmere back into the contest within three minutes of them going 2-0 up.

Hawkes took a right-wing free-kick short to Hendry, and he was afforded time and space to curl a lovely finish across Belshaw and inside his right-hand post.

Buoyed by that goal from their first real sight of goal of the second half, Rovers suddenly found themselves in the driving seat and pressing hard for an equaliser.

Belshaw did well to beat away a well-struck Kristian Dennis effort from inside the box, but having weathered the storm Town restored their two-goal cushion in the 75th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris’ free-kick thudded into the visiting wall but the ball broke for Fox 25 yards out and he lazered a sensational half-volley into the top corner for 3-1.

Again, Tranmere hit back inside three minutes, Patrick drifting in off the left flank and beating Belshaw with a delightful edge-of-the-box curler.

Town managed to negotiate the final 12 minutes of normal time without too many scares, however disaster appeared to have struck when Rovers were awarded a stoppage-time penalty after Warren Burrell handled Sam Taylor’s cross from the left.

Hawkes took responsibility from the spot, though he failed to secure a share of the spoils for the visitors as he side-footed the ball just the wrong side of the upright.

Tuesday’s result lifts Harrogate one place in the League Two standings to 20th position.