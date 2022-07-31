Harrogate Town 3 Swindon Town 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison takes aim at the Swindon Town goal during Saturday's League Two clash at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Pete Jameson 7 - Looked confident and assured on what was his first-ever appearance in the Football League. Handling was tidy and he got an important touch on Ben Gladwin's spot-kick as it came back off the upright. But, was lucky not to be punished when he came off his line for a corner and missed the ball, gifting Mathieu Baudry a great chance to equalise.

Miles Welch-Hayes 6.5 - There were plenty of good moments from Town's right-sided centre-half during a largely encouraging performance, including an assist for the first goal. But, mixed in with those were a couple of slices out of play and the poor touch and subsequent swing of the leg which sent Jacob Wakeling to the deck and cost his side a penalty.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - His second-half display was one of the best he has produced in some time and featured a couple of crucial interventions inside his own box. But, in the first 45, Harrogate's skipper fell over and lost the ball before being booked for a foul as he attempted to make amends. Was also dispossessed inside his own box while seemingly attempting to shield the ball over the dead-ball line. Won four aerial duels.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaheim Headley impressed for the Sulphurites at left-wing-back.

Joe Mattock 7.5 - The stand-out performer in the Sulphurites' back-line. Used his experience and know-how to deliver exactly the kind of display he was presumably brought in for. Read and dealt with danger early and wasn't afraid to put his foot through the ball rather than risk letting a situation develop. Made four successful tackles.

George Thomson 7 - A solid showing from a very well-rounded footballer. Deployed at right-wing back, he did a bit of everything. Played some clever balls down the right for Alex Pattison in the first half and delivered the corner which led to Harrogate breaking the deadlock. Might be disappointed with his role in the build-up to Swindon's penalty as he failed to clear his lines.

Josh Austerfield 7 - Typically composed when receiving the ball in the middle of the park, though there were two or three loose passes. Also enjoyed some good moments out of possession, making five tackles during the match - more than anyone else on the pitch. And, it was his interception which started the attack which ended with Town going 2-0 up. Yellow-carded for kicking the ball away.

Stephen Dooley 7 - A generally tidy afternoon's work in the engine room. Went about his business with good energy and intensity and played some nice passes, particularly in moments leading up to Harrogate's opener, when he threaded the ball into the feet of Matty Daly. Got caught the wrong side a couple of times and was cautioned for a cynical trip on one such occasion.

Jaheim Headley 8 - This was a seriously positive competitive debut for the on-loan Huddersfield youngster, who looks powerful, quick and technically-gifted. Showed his intent from pretty much the word go with an early run down the left and produced plenty more positive moments, including nutmegging Tyrese Shade and calmly playing out from the back to set Town on their way to taking a three-goal lead. Completed 88.9 per cent of his passes.

Alex Pattison 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Looked the best player on the pitch during the first half and continued to be involved in most of Harrogate's most dangerous moments until he was forced off with a dead leg. Scored an excellent goal with an emphatic strike and played a big part in number two. Looks very much like he is developing into Town's talisman.

Matty Daly 8 - Found the back of the net with a clinical strike into the top corner and also provided the assist for Jack Muldoon's goal. Was fairly quiet for a decent chunk of the opening period, but seems to come to life when it matters and showcased what a good technician he is with those two crucial contributions.

Luke Armstrong 7.5 - Led the line brilliantly. Competed very well with Swindon's central defenders, winning plenty in the air (10 headers) and providing a focal point for his team-mates. But it was his movement and link-up play which really stood out. Managed five shots during the contest.

Substitutes:

Jack Muldoon (on for Pattison, 67 ) 7

Tyler Frost (on for Dooley, 77) N/A