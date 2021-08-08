Harrogate Town 3 Rochdale AFC 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town players celebrate after Luke Armstrong fired them into an early lead against Rochdale. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during Saturday's League Two contest.

Mark Oxley 8 - Under a bit of pressure coming into this game following an indifferent pre-season, but made an excellent save in each half to help Town to victory. Punched confidently and kicked well throughout.

Ryan Fallowfield 6 - Had his hands full up against a really tricky customer in Abraham Odoh. Stuck to his task, but Dale were able to get a fair bit of joy down his side of the pitch.

Simon Power races down the left wing.

Rory McArdle 6 - Not the commanding display at the heart of the defence that he will have hoped to deliver on debut. A number of uncertain moments defensively and didn’t always look comfortable in possession.

Connor Hall 7 - The pick of the Harrogate back-four. He was fortunate to get away with one loose first-half pass out of defence, though his positioning and reading of the game was decent enough for the most part.

Warren Burrell 7 - Was caused problems by visiting attacker Alex Newby throughout, particularly in the first period. But, he was in the right place at the right time to fire home the game’s decisive goal late on.

George Thomson 6 - Tidy in possession when he had the ball but he was fairly quiet on the whole. Delivered a dangerous cross from the right at the end of the first half and also sent over the corner from which Harrogate’s winner arrived.

Josh Falkingham 7 - The home midfield did get overrun at times but skipper Falkingham went about his business with gritted teeth and real intensity. Didn’t boss proceedings, however he was always available to receive the ball and kept the hosts ticking over.

Alex Pattison 8 - A superb debut. Showed why he was on the fringes of a Championship squad last term with a performance of genuine quality. Provided that forward drive that the middle of Town’s midfield lacked last year and netted with a cultured finish.

Simon Power 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Arguably his finest outing in Town colours. One searing run down the left in the first 45 saw him come within a few inches of scoring what would have been a wonder goal. Bright and positive throughout and grafted out of possession too.

Jack Muldoon 7 - A fine assist for the opening goal and also involved in the build-up to Harrogate’s second. Already looks to have developed a decent understanding with Luke Armstrong. A lot less involved after the break.