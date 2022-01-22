Harrogate Town 3 Oldham Athletic 0: Advertiser player ratings
Jack Muldoon hit a hat-trick as Harrogate Town dispatched Oldham Athletic to record a first League Two win in six attempts.
Here's an assessment of how the Sulphurites performed during Saturday's 3-0 success at Wetherby Road.
Mark Oxley 7 - Performed well on his way to a fifth clean-sheet of the season, the highlight being closing down Dylan Bahamboula when bearing down on goal. Commanded his area well.
Warren Burrell 6.5 - A steady performance on the right of a back-three. Beaten for pace a couple of times early on by Bahamboula, but looked more comfortable as the game went on.
Rory McArdle 7 - A solid display at the heart of Town’s three-man defence. He played aggressively, was on the front foot and also helped his younger teammate Lewis Richards with plenty of guidance throughout.
Lewis Richards 8 - A very impressive debut from the on-loan Wolves youngster. Looked a real physical presence and was confident on the ball. Could be a real coup for Town if he keeps this form up as he looks a perfect fit for the left of a back-three. Replaced by Nathan Sheron on 82 minutes to a great ovation.
Lewis Page 8 - Has been unfortunate to be on the losing side in recent weeks and put in another good display here. Defensively sound and provided a threat going forward, creating Muldoon’s first with a cross from the left.
George Thomson 8 - Caught the eye with his defensive work down the right in an unfamiliar wing-back position. Provided good quality delivery at set-pieces.
Josh Falkingham 8 - A dominant display from Town’s skipper. It appeared that he really enjoyed himself in the middle of the park as he dictated the play.
Lloyd Kerry 8 - A vintage Lloyd Kerry performance. He constantly won back possession with some typically fierce tackling before being replaced by Josh Austerfield on 73 minutes.
Brahima Diarra 8.5 - Quickly becoming a fans' favourite at Wetherby Road. The Huddersfield Town-loanee's first touch is seriously impressive and Oldham simply couldn’t cope with him as the second half wore on. Unfortunate not to score on a few occasions.
Jack Muldoon 9.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. An outstanding performance from a player who has been Town’s go-to man for a few years now. Each finish was better than the last and he deserved to go home with the match ball. Also unlucky not to claim a couple of assists having teed-up decent chances for Luke Armstrong.
Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Had two good chances to add to his 11 goals this season, but couldn’t find the finishing ability he has shown on so many occasions. Tracked back well when required to help his team-mates out.