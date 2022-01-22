Harrogate Town 3 Oldham Athletic 0: Advertiser player ratings

Jack Muldoon was the star of the show as Harrogate Town put Oldham Athletic to the sword. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how the Sulphurites performed during Saturday's 3-0 success at Wetherby Road.

Mark Oxley 7 - Performed well on his way to a fifth clean-sheet of the season, the highlight being closing down Dylan Bahamboula when bearing down on goal. Commanded his area well.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - A steady performance on the right of a back-three. Beaten for pace a couple of times early on by Bahamboula, but looked more comfortable as the game went on.

On-loan Wolves defender Lewis Richards impressed on his Harrogate Town debut.

Rory McArdle 7 - A solid display at the heart of Town’s three-man defence. He played aggressively, was on the front foot and also helped his younger teammate Lewis Richards with plenty of guidance throughout.

Lewis Richards 8 - A very impressive debut from the on-loan Wolves youngster. Looked a real physical presence and was confident on the ball. Could be a real coup for Town if he keeps this form up as he looks a perfect fit for the left of a back-three. Replaced by Nathan Sheron on 82 minutes to a great ovation.

Lewis Page 8 - Has been unfortunate to be on the losing side in recent weeks and put in another good display here. Defensively sound and provided a threat going forward, creating Muldoon’s first with a cross from the left.

George Thomson 8 - Caught the eye with his defensive work down the right in an unfamiliar wing-back position. Provided good quality delivery at set-pieces.

Josh Falkingham 8 - A dominant display from Town’s skipper. It appeared that he really enjoyed himself in the middle of the park as he dictated the play.

Lloyd Kerry 8 - A vintage Lloyd Kerry performance. He constantly won back possession with some typically fierce tackling before being replaced by Josh Austerfield on 73 minutes.

Brahima Diarra 8.5 - Quickly becoming a fans' favourite at Wetherby Road. The Huddersfield Town-loanee's first touch is seriously impressive and Oldham simply couldn’t cope with him as the second half wore on. Unfortunate not to score on a few occasions.

Jack Muldoon 9.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. An outstanding performance from a player who has been Town’s go-to man for a few years now. Each finish was better than the last and he deserved to go home with the match ball. Also unlucky not to claim a couple of assists having teed-up decent chances for Luke Armstrong.