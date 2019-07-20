Harrogate Town 3 Farsley Celtic 1: Jon Stead opens his account as pre-season winning sequence is extended

Jon Stead opened his Harrogate Town account on Saturday afternoon, scoring one and assisting another in a 3-1 success over Farsley Celtic.

The victory was Simon Weaver's side's fourth in succession this summer and was sparked by a Joe Leesley strike in the 34th minute.

The left-winger turned his man on the edge of the penalty area before picking out the bottom corner of the away net with his weaker right foot.

Ex-Premier League forward Stead then took centre stage after the break, beating a defender and delivering a dangerous low cross that was deflected into his own goal by Celtic's Jack Higgins with 52 minutes on the clock.

Just five minutes later, Stead won Town a penalty and then converted it himself to end the game as a contest at 3-0.

Farsley did manage to pull one back in the 63rd minute when former Harrogate Railway striker Nathan Cartman helped Jack Higgins' header from a corner over the goal-line.

Substitute Brendan Kiernan went close to restoring the hosts' three-goal cushion 11 minutes from time, rattling a post, however Weaver's men had already done enough.

Reflecting on Stead's first strike in yellow and black, boss Weaver said: "I was pleased, it's definitely a breakthrough for him.

"There was more running power from him and he was a handful to deal with."