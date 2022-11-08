Harrogate Town 3 Carlisle United 3: Slick Sulphurites denied at the death

Luke Armstrong beats Carlisle United goalkeeper Tomas Holy to register Harrogate Town's first goal of the evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites twice fought back from a goal down to take a 3-2 lead into the final seconds of Tuesday night’s League Two contest, only to see their defence breached for a third time right at the death.

Luke Armstrong’s first strike in open play this season cancelled out Taylor Charters’ early opener, and although the Cumbrians reclaimed the ascendancy through Ryan Edmondson, Warren Burrell’s header from a Danny Grant corner and Jaheim Headley’s low edge-of-the-box effort moved Town ahead.

But, having dropped progressively deeper after getting their noses in front, a late Carlisle onslaught eventually paid dividends as a corner was recycled and a right-wing cross found Owen Moxon, who couldn’t miss from close range.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Yet, although understandably frustrated, Weaver refused to be too downbeat in his post-match assessment.

“It's hard to take,” he reflected.

"It’s bitterly disappointing to lose two points in the dying moments of the game having fought so valiantly and taken a 3-2 lead that we deserved.

"I think we deserved three points. You look at the creativity, the chances and the possession and I’m sure the stats will back me up on that.

"We played with good energy and a real purpose and it’s harder to take because we’ve performed so well.

"So it hurts, but we can’t bruise too much. It’s important that we remember that for large parts we looked fantastic tonight.”

Struggling Town belied their lowly league position and caused a Carlisle side who currently occupy a play-off berth all kinds of problems with a brave display of passing football.

And Weaver said that his players deserve credit for the way they approached the contest.

"We played with confidence, the players showed great bravery, which says something when you’re a point off the bottom of the league,” he added.

"Everybody knows the position we are in, we’re all aware of the situation, nobody is in denial, and so to come out fighting and pass it like we did, just shows the character in the squad.

"We gained confidence from passing the ball well at Bradford the other day and at Wimbledon and it lifted the players. We want them to get on the ball as much as they can and dictate games – and they’re doing that now.

"These lads are bouncing back well from set-backs now and if we keep performing like we have tonight then results will definitely follow.”

