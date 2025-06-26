Harrogate Town 2025/26 fixtures: Sulphurites kick-off new season away at Bristol Rovers

Harrogate Town were beaten 3-0 on their one-and-only previous visit to Bristol Rovers, back in the 2021/22 season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will kick-off their 2025/26 season on the road at Bristol Rovers.

The Sulphurites are going to have to negotiate a tricky-looking trio of early fixtures as their sixth League Two campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 2.

First up is that visit to the Gas, who were relegated from League One at the end of last term, then, the following Saturday, Town will run out in front of their own fans for the first time.

Grimsby, who very narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, are the visitors to Wetherby Road for that August 10 fixture.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver is preparing for the club's sixth season in the Football League.

Simon Weaver's men are scheduled to be in Carabao Cup first-round action on Wednesday August 13 before they travel to take on Cambridge United - another side that was playing third-tier football last season.

Town finish the month with back-to-back home games against Barrow and Chesterfield, then head to Bromley.

September sees Harrogate pitted against the two other teams that have come down from League One, Crawley (at home on September 6) and Shrewsbury (at home on September 20).

Their first meeting with the clubs promoted from the National League takes place on November 8 when Oldham Athletic visit North Yorkshire. The Sulphurites then travel to Barnet on November 29.

This year’s Boxing Day fixture sees Town venture across the Pennines to go head-to-head with Salford City, before welcoming Tranmere Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Harrogate wrap up their League Two campaign with a home clash against Barnet on May 2.

Harrogate Town’s 2025/26 fixture list in full:

Aug 2 Bristol Rovers A

Aug 9 Grimsby Town H

Aug 13 Carabao Cup round one

Aug 16 Cambridge United A

Aug 19 Barrow H

Aug 23 Chesterfield H

Aug 30 Bromley A

Sep 6 Crawley Town H

Sep 13 Swindon Town A

Sep 20 Shrewsbury Town H

Sep 27 Gillingham A

Oct 4 Crewe Alexandra H

Oct 11 Fleetwood Town A International Date Sat Oct 18 Colchester United A

Oct 25 Newport County H

Nov 8 Oldham Athletic H

Nov 15 Notts County A

Nov 22 Walsall H

Nov 29 Barnet A

Dec 9 Accrington Stanley H

Dec 13 Cheltenham Town A

Dec 20 Milton Keynes Dons H

Dec 26 Salford City A

Dec 29 Accrington Stanley A

Jan 1 Tranmere Rovers H

Jan 4 Swindon Town H

Jan 10 Crewe Alexandra A

Jan 17 Shrewsbury Town A

Jan 24 Gillingham H

Jan 27 Fleetwood Town H

Jan 31 Crawley Town A

Feb 7 Cambridge United H

Feb 14 Chesterfield A

Feb 17 Barrow A

Feb 21 Bromley H

Feb 28 Cheltenham Town H

Mar 7 Milton Keynes Dons A Emirates FA Cup 5 Sat Mar 14 Salford City H

Mar 17 Tranmere Rovers A

Mar 21 Oldham Athletic A

Mar 28 Notts County

Apr 3 Grimsby Town A

Apr 6 Bristol Rovers H

Apr 11 Newport County A

Apr 18 Colchester United H

Apr 25 Walsall A

May 2 Barnet H