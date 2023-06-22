Harrogate Town triumphed 2-0 when they visited Doncaster Rovers in League Two last season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites’ fourth League Two campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 5 when they make the short trip to the EcoPower Stadium to tackle Grant McCann’s men.

Four days later, they will be in Carabao Cup action before their first home league fixture of the new term takes place on Saturday, August 12 against Forest Green Rovers, who were relegated from League One at the end of 2022/23.

Back-to-back away trips to Tranmere and Accrington follow before Simon Weaver’s men end the month at home to Morecambe.

Harrogate Town players celebrate taking a two-goal lead in last season's opening-day victory over Swindon.

Town’s first clash with their other Yorkshire rivals, Bradford City, is scheduled for September 16 at Valley Parade. They tackle the Bantams on home soil on March 23.

Harrogate host Doncaster on January 6, shortly after entertaining Accrington on Boxing Day and their New Year’s Day visit to Morecambe.

The Wetherby Road outfit conclude their campaign away at bogey side Salford City on April 27.

The EFL fixture list, which was released at 9am on Thursday morning, has handed Weaver and his troops an away game on the opening day for the first time since they demolished Southend United not long after being promoted to League Two in 2020.

They boast a perfect record on the first weekend, having beaten the Shrimpers 4-0 in 2020/21, then won a dramatic encounter with Rochdale by a 3-2 scoreline in 2021/22 before romping to a 3-0 success over Swindon in last year’s curtain-raiser.

2023/24 fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 5 Doncaster Rovers A

Wed Aug 9 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 12 Forest Green Rovers H

Tue Aug 15 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat Aug 19 Accrington Stanley A

Sat Aug 26 Morecambe H

Sat Sep 2 Barrow H

Sat Sep 9 Gillingham A

Sat Sep 16 Bradford City A

Sat Sep 23 Salford City H

Sat Sep 30 Milton Keynes Dons A

Tue Oct 3 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Sat Oct 7 Newport County A

Sat Oct 14 Stockport County H

Sat Oct 21 Colchester United A

Tue Oct 24 Mansfield Town H

Sat Oct 28 Crewe Alexandra H

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Walsall A

Sat Nov 18 Swindon Town H

Sat Nov 25 Crawley Town A

Tue Nov 28 Wrexham H

Sat Dec 9 Sutton United A

Sat Dec 16 Notts County H

Sat Dec 23 Grimsby Town A

Tue Dec 26 Accrington Stanley H

Fri Dec 29 Tranmere Rovers H

Mon Jan 1 Morecambe A

Sat Jan 6 Doncaster Rovers H

Sat Jan 13 Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Jan 20 Grimsby Town H

Sat Jan 27 Newport County H

Sat Feb 3 Stockport County A

Sat Feb 10 Colchester United H

Tue Feb 13 Mansfield Town A

Sat Feb 17 Crewe Alexandra A

Sat Feb 24 Walsall H

Sat Mar 2 Swindon Town A

Sat Mar 9 Crawley Town H

Tue Mar 12 Wrexham A

Sat Mar 16 Barrow A

Sat Mar 23 Bradford City H

Fri Mar 29 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Mon Apr 1 Gillingham H

Sat Apr 6 Notts County A

Sat Apr 13 Sutton United H

Sat Apr 20 Milton Keynes Dons H