On-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond celebrates one of the 14 goals he scored for Harrogate Town during the 2021/22 season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

19 - the position that Simon Weaver’s men finished in the 24-team League Two standings after 46 games. They are four points and two places worse off than last term, when they finished 17th.

53 - is the number of points accrued over 46 matches. Last season Town put 57 on the board.

30.43 - is their win percentage having come out on top in 14 of their 46 league outings. For context, champions Forest Green and the three sides that finished the regular season directly beneath them - Exeter, Bristol Rovers and Northampton - boast the best win percentage (50%), while bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United (8.7%) finished with the worst.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town finished the 2021/22 season with the joint-second-worst defensive record in League Two.

8 - of Harrogate's 14 League Two victories came away from home, where they accumulated a total of 28 points. Eleven teams performed better on the road than the Sulphurites.

25 - of Town's 53 points were earned at the EnviroVent Stadium. Just three sides - Barrow, Oldham and Scunthorpe - have a worse home record.

12 - of those 25 points were secured in the first six home fixtures of the campaign. Just 13 more points were gained from a possible 51 during the 17 home fixtures that followed.

22 - is the number of points that Weaver's team lost from winning positions this term. They led against Hartlepool home and away, Exeter (a) and Colchester (h) before going on to lose all of those matches. On five occasions, they scored first to take the lead, but ended up drawing the game.

Nobody made more Harrogate Town appearances during 2021/22 than George Thomson.

12 - points have been earned from losing positions. The Sulphurites trailed against Barrow (h), Mansfield (a) and Bradford (a) before recovering to win, while coming back to draw against Newport (h), Tranmere (h) and Walsall (h).

20 - times Town have scored first this season. On 11 of these occasions they have gone on to win.

23 - times they have conceded first. They have ended up on the losing side in 17 of these games.

64 - is the total number of goals Town scored in their 46 League Two matches this term. Only eight teams scored more.

32 - of those goals were scored at home, 32 away from home. Only three sides - Forest Green, Bristol Rovers and Swindon - were more prolific on the road.

38 - of Harrogate's League Two goals were scored from open play (59%). 12 arrived following set-pieces (18.75%). They converted five penalties and benefited from two own goals.

7 - of Town's goals were scored on the counter-attack. Nobody in the division scored more directly from a turnover in possession.

6 - is the highest number of goals Weaver’s men have managed in a single game, during their 6-1 rout of whipping boys Scunthorpe on October 9.

16 - times Town drew a blank and failed to score a single goal in a League Two contest.

14 - is the number of goals netted by Town’s joint-leading scorers, Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond. Jack Muldoon bagged 13.

9- the number of assists supplied by Harrogate’s most creative player, George Thomson. Muldoon chipped in with seven, as did Diamond, while Alex Pattison and Armstrong both recorded six. Left-back Lewis Page managed five assists.

21 - is Jack Diamond’s total number of goal involvements. He was responsible for 14 goals and 7 assists. Muldoon and Armstrong both finished 2021/22 with 20 goal involvements.

75 - is the total number of goals Harrogate conceded in their 46 League Two matches this term. Only one side, Scunthorpe (90), shipped more, meaning that the Sulphurites have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the division, alongside Oldham. Like Scunthorpe, the Latics were also relegated to the National League.

8 - is the number of clean-sheets kept by goalkeeper Mark Oxley this term. He made 41 League Two appearances.

1 - the number of clean-sheets kept by Joe Cracknell during his six outings at the end of the season.

9 - the number of clean-sheets kept by Town in 46 League games. Rock-bottom Scunthorpe were the only side to record fewer shut-outs (6). Even relegated Oldham managed 12.

54 - the number of appearances made by Thomson, who was deployed as a right-winger, central midfielder and right-back. Warren Burrell featured in 53 matches, while Muldoon and Armstrong both played 50.

62 - yellow cards were shown to Harrogate players during League Two matches. Only four teams had a better disciplinary record in terms of cautions.

2 - red cards were shown to Town players during League Two matches. Only one side, Rochdale (0) suffered fewer dismissals.

12.2 - is the average number of shots at goal Harrogate managed per game. Nine teams let fly more often. Swindon averaged 14.4, while Scunthorpe mustered only 9.4 per match.*

4.4 - shots on target per game makes the Sulphurites the seventh most accurate team in League Two. Swindon were again the best in the division with 5.3*

6.4 - is the average number of dribbles with the ball undertaken by Town players per game. Only three sides - Swindon, Forest Green and Walsall - bettered them in this area.*

66.6 - is Harrogate's pass completion percentage in League Two games. This makes them the 11th most accurate passers of the ball in the division. Swindon were the best in this area with 79.3 per cent, while Sutton United were the worst with 57.9 per cent.*

50.4 - is the percentage of possession that Weaver's men enjoyed during their 46 league outings. Eleven sides saw more of the ball. Swindon led the way with 60 per cent, while Sutton United rank lowest with 43.5 per cent.*

32.8 - is the average number of aerial duels won by Town players per game. Only Northampton (35.4) won more.*

15.7 - is the average number of tackles per game made by Harrogate players. Five teams made more, with Scunthorpe (17.3) having to make the most.*

26 - different players have been used by Weaver during League Two fixtures.

36 - the age of the oldest Sulphurites player, Leon Legge, to feature in League Two this term.

8 - the number of players being released this summer. One player (Rory McArdle) is negotiating a new contract, while three have been placed on the transfer list.