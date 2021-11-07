Harrogate Town 2 Wrexham AFC 1: Advertiser player ratings

Alex Pattison takes aim at the Wrexham goal during Harrogate Town's 2-1 FA Cup win at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during Saturday's FA Cup first round clash.

Mark Oxley 6 - Made a strange decision to punch a ball he could have caught in the first half, but pulled off two decent saves after the break. Conceded another horribly scruffy goal, however - having watched the slow-motion replay on repeat - other than react a split-second quicker to James Jones' overhead kick, it is not clear that he could have done much more to keep the ball out of his net.

Nathan Sheron 5.5 - Started off well, winning a couple of fifty-fifties with some assertive tackling. Seemed to lose his bearings as Wrexham took the lead and was guilty of ball-watching, leaving Jordan Ponticelli unattended for a tap-in. Switched from right-back to left-back after the interval.

Warren Burrell 6 - Looked much more at home back at centre-half and produced a number of pieces of accomplished defending including one superbly-brave late block. However, he and Aaron Martin tried to head to same ball in the build-up to Wrexham's goal, there was another loose defensive header at 0-0 and then he also almost gifted the Reds an equaliser with a careless, under-hit back-pass.

Connor Hall 6.5 - Like his central defensive partner Burrell, he stood up very well to the visitors' late onslaught, winning some big headers. He was however more consistently sound throughout the 80-odd minutes which preceded that period of the game. Did launch a couple too many hopeful long balls forward.

Luke Page 6 - Was arguably the best performer in Town's back-four during the first 45 but was then replaced at the interval. Threw himself into tackles, aerial challenges and offered Jack Diamond some useful support down the left. Got pinned by Jones as the Wrexham man set up the opening goal.

Alex Pattison 6.5 - The hosts' brightest moments came through him before the switch from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2. Worried Wrexham with his ability to carry the ball past defenders and towards goal. Dragged one first-half sight of goal and then blazed over the cross-bar when he really ought to have made it 3-1.

Josh Falkingham 5.5 - Determined to look after the ball and keep Harrogate ticking over in possession, though too often this meant he was playing backwards or sideways passes. A more positive ball forwards to Simon Power saw Town win the free-kick from which they equalised. Also pulled the strings in a nice move which led to a chance that Jack Diamond should have buried.

Lloyd Kerry 5 - Wasn't able to stamp his authority on the midfield in the way that Lloyd Kerry does when he's right on top of his game. Some loose moments in possession.

George Thomson 5 - Not really in the game at any stage. Set-pieces were a mixed bag.

Aaron Martin 5.5 - Probably did his most effective work inside his own box when back defending set-pieces, though he tried to head the same cross as Burrell in the build-up to Wrexham's opener. Was too isolated playing as the lone striker up against three big centre-halves and never really had any chance of being able to make an impression on the contest.

Jack Diamond 6.5 - Yet another afternoon where the opposition doubled-up on him at every opportunity, though he still had a bit of joy in trying to make something happen out on the left. Delivered one dangerous first-half cross, laid the ball off for Power's equaliser, but guilty of failing to beat Rob Lainton from close range at 1-1.

Substitutes:

Ryan Fallowfield 6 - Brought additional energy and width down the right following his half-time introduction and wasn't caused too many issues defensively.

Simon Power (on for Thomson, 57) 7.5 - ADVETISER STAR MAN. Changed the course of the contest. His pace and direct style caused Wrexham all sorts of problems. Drilled home an excellent strike to level matters and should also have finished with an assist after putting one on a plate for Diamond.

Danilo Orsi (on for Kerry, 62) 7 - Once again demonstrated his predatory instincts by arriving in the right place at the right time to decide the outcome of the contest with a typically assured finish.