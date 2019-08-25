Alex Bradley celebrates.

Harrogate Town 2 Stockport County 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town registered a first victory in four National League outings when they edged out Stockport County at the CNG Stadium.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during Saturday's 2-1 success. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM

James Belshaw 7. A fairly routine afternoon for him compared to his two previous outings, but the Town number one did what he needed to very efficiently.
Ryan Fallowfield 8. Back to his best. Full of energy, got forward to good effect and provided the assist for the opening goal.
Will Smith 7. Town looked better defensively due to his return to the side following a one-game ban. Confident and assured for the most part, he is improving and maturing with each game.
Connor Hall 7. A pretty solid display next to Will Smith at the heart of the Harrogate back four. Read the game well.
