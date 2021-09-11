Harrogate Town 2 Newport County 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town defender Lewis Page is challenged by Newport's Alex Fisher. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed as they extended their unbeaten start to the season courtesy of first-half goals from Jack Muldoon and Luke Armstrong.

Mark Oxley 7 - Left badly exposed for both of Newport's goals. Made a good save to deny Alex Fisher from long-range and will be claiming an assist after his long punt forward released Jack Muldoon to make it 1-1.

Warren Burrell 6 - Kept things fairly tight down his side of the pitch for the most part but couldn't offer an awful lot going forwards, often checking back when he received the ball.

Luke Armstrong netted Town's second goal of the night and his fifth of the season.

Rory McArdle 6 - Competed well in the air and delivered a decent individual display, though the nature of the two goals that Harrogate conceded do not reflect well on either of Simon Weaver's central defenders.

Connor Hall 6 - Typically composed throughout and, just like McArdle, he didn't do too much wrong. However, when opposition players are twice left unmarked with easy finishes right in the middle of the penalty area, it raises questions about Town's centre-halves.

Lewis Page 6.5 - Looked bright going forwards, linking well with Jack Diamond down the left flank. Dangerous late free-kick delivery almost led to Town snatching all three points at the death.

George Thomson 7 - Again showed what a good technician he is. Involved in plenty of neat bits of football on the right of midfield before he was withdrawn in the 66th minute and replaced by Simon Power.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Started the evening with real bite and intensity about everything that he did. As usual he played a key role in ensuring that Harrogate kept moving the ball around on the deck whenever possible, though he sometimes opted to go sideways or backwards when there were options ahead of him.

Alex Pattison 7.5 - Showed his class on a number of occasions over the course of the contest, most notably when he drove down the right towards the byline and delivered the dangerous centre which led to the hosts’ second goal. Seemingly has the ability to really turn it on when he needs to.

Jack Diamond 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Looks full of belief and confidence and has the ability to match. Willing and able to make something happen almost every time he received the ball. Caused Newport’s defenders plenty of problems and delivered some excellent crosses.

Luke Armstrong 7 - Fell a little short of the extremely high standards that he has set in recent weeks. Struggled in the air against County’s centre-backs, though he still popped up with a crucial strike to take his tally for the season to an impressive five goals.