Harrogate Town 2 Hartlepool United 1: Sulphurites secure first win in 11 matches

Harrogate Town players celebrate after Alex Pattison fired them into a first-half lead against Hartlepool United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Having taken just one point from the previous 24 on offer, the Sulphurites produced some bright football at Wetherby Road and were ultimately good value for what was a much-needed victory.

Alex Pattison set the ball rolling with a clinical finish midway through the opening period of Saturday’s League Two clash, before Jack Muldoon powered home a close-range header to double the lead.

And, although Josh Umerah pulled one back for the visitors late on, Simon Weaver’s team were able to see the game out without too much fuss.

Town never really managed to find top gear during the opening half, but they still had much the better of it, creating their first decent opening on 14 minutes when Danny Grant forced a good reaction save from visiting goalkeeper Ben Killip.

The Pools custodian was able to make a far more straightforward stop to deny the Harrogate left-winger 10 minutes later, gathering a tame effort after Pattison had seized on a loose pass near halfway and driven deep into away territory.

Town would however take the lead 60 seconds later. Warren Burrell’s header into the United penalty area wasn’t dealt with and the bouncing ball eventually broke for Pattison to dispatch a clinical low finish from the right of the six-yard box.

The home advantage should really only have lasted for a few moments as, more-or-less straight from the restart, Umerah was able to get around the back of Rory McArdle and go one-on-one with Pete Jameson.

But, the Pools striker’s finish narrowly missed the far post and a goal-kick was awarded despite Harrogate’s goalkeeper appearing to get a toe to the ball.

The visitors were made to pay for not cashing in on that opportunity two minutes before half-time when Pattison turned from goal-scorer to creator.

The former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder popped up on the left flank and delivered a hanging cross to the far post which Muldoon clearly fancied more than Killip, meeting it with an emphatic downward header for 2-0.

In control at the break, Weaver’s men began the second 45 on the front foot, but soon found themselves pinned back inside their own half.

And Jameson was required to make an excellent diving save to push away Mark Shelton’s fierce effort as Pools enjoyed a spell of concerted pressure.

Having eventually managed to break out, Town could have added a third just after the hour-mark as a left-wing corner was recycled for Muldoon on the right of the United box.

His inviting low ball across the face of goal was begging to be finished off, but the sliding McArdle failed to make a clean contact at the back stick.

Muldoon then dragged a shot from a narrow angle wide of the mark before the Sulphurites were left with their hearts in their mouths when Umerah outpaced McArdle and then went to ground inside the box.

Referee Andrew Kitchen did however turn his back on appeals for a spot-kick and, as play continued, Pools substitute Wes McDonald picked up the ball and saw a strike deflected over the top of Jameson’s bar.

At the other end, Armstrong led a Town counter down the left, ignoring options to his right as he dribbled infield past a couple of defenders and extended Killip with a low effort.

Then, with Harrogate having dropped too deep and started to coast as legs tired, Hartlepool got themselves back in the contest.

Substitute Callum Cooke played Umerah in behind and this time Pools’ big number nine got the finish right, lifting the ball over the advancing Jameson.