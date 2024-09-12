Harrogate Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Sulphurites sink Yorkshire rivals to register first home win

Josh March celebrates after putting Harrogate Town 2-0 up against Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town upset League Two leaders and Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers as they recorded their first home win of 2024/25.

Having failed to manage a goal, let alone a positive result in any of their opening three fixtures at Wetherby Road, first-half efforts from Ellis Taylor and Josh March earned the Sulphurites a 2-0 victory in front of live Sky Sports Cameras on Thursday evening.

And manager Simon Weaver was left “ecstatic” with his side’s performance, praising them for how hard they worked.

"It’s been an intense week because we wanted to win this game so much and I think you could see every last drop of sweat from the players, they just put in so much effort,” the Harrogate boss said.

"They grafted, and you get what you deserve when you work with such intensity.

"We don’t like to lose two in two. They have been tight games, we’ve conceded from two set-pieces, so we came out wanting to win the battle tonight. We went into a more traditional 4-4-2 where you can’t carry passengers – and we certainly didn’t tonight.

"In front of the cameras, it meant an awful lot to all of us, there's a lot of pride here at the club and the crowd’s reaction to a spirited performance was fabulous. It was a great atmosphere and place to be tonight and we are glad to do it in front of the cameras."

Weaver’s men headed into the fixture unbeaten in all of their four previous Football League encounters with Rovers, and rose to the occasion on derby day once again, delivering their most complete display of the campaign to date.

What the home faithful witnessed couldn’t have been more different from what they were treated to last time out at the Exercise Stadium, when Town produced a performance against Barrow which their manager described as “dross”.

In the wake of that 1-0 defeat, Weaver apologised to supporters and questioned his players’ bottle. On this occasion, it was there, for all to see, in abundance.

Following a fairly even start, the hosts opened the scoring in somewhat controversial fashion on 27 minutes, with Doncaster left aggrieved after referee Tom Kirk played an advantage when James Daly clattered into Luke Molyneux in midfield.

The visitors’ attack soon broke down and Taylor countered from inside his own half, driving infield before finding Stephen Dooley, who then spread the play left to James Daly.

The Harrogate winger ran at Doncaster right-back Jamie Sterry before delivering a delicious cross which Taylor dived to meet with his head at the near post, glancing a finish beyond the despairing dive of Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Jack Muldoon then stung the palms of the Rovers custodian with a low strike from the edge of the box, before Jordan Gibson’s volley drew an awkward, but crucial reaction stop from James Belshaw at the other end of the field.

Town’s second of the night arrived in first-half stoppage-time. Jay McGrath’s sloppy pass out of defence was cut out by Jasper Moon, the ball looping over the top of the Rovers defence for March to sprint on to.

Just as the Sulphurites’ striker was about to pull the trigger with Sharman-Lowe advancing, a desperate recovery challenge saw the ball cannon off the Harrogate man and trickle over the goal-line.

The second period largely belonged to the visitors, and McGrath’s deflected shot from distance forced Belshaw into another excellent save.

Town struggled to escape their own half at times, but with their back-line – marshalled expertly by the faultless Anthony O’Connor – rock solid, Rovers could find no way through.

“We’ve not been so leaky, but it has just been at key moments,” Weaver said when asked how much better his team did on the night in terms of their defensive work.

“We have touched upon the intensity of concentration throughout the game, we said it again repeatedly at half-time ‘make sure that we are streetwise, see it through but don’t just sit back for the entire half’.

"We had spells under siege, understandably because they are top of the league, and have some very good players. We protected at times, but looked solid in doing so and looked to break fast, which we did, and caused them problems.”

Thursday’s victory, which is their second in the league this term, lifts Harrogate up seven places to 13th position in the table.