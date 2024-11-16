Dean Cornelius celebrates after netting a 90th-minute winner during Harrogate Town's 2-1 home success over Chesterfield. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Dean Cornelius netted a late winner as Harrogate Town sank Chesterfield to record their first victory in five League Two matches.

The Scottish midfielder chose the perfect time to open his account for the season, lashing the ball into the bottom corner of the Spireites’ goal after Toby Sims’ 57th-minute opener had been cancelled out by James Berry.

Having picked up just the one point from the last 12 on offer and begun the afternoon only four clear of the relegation zone, Saturday’s success provides Simon Weaver’s men with a much-needed shot in the arm, lifting them up to 17th place in the table.

And the Sulphurites boss was left thrilled with both the nature of the win and his side’s overall display.

The Sulphurites celebrate Toby Sims' 58th-minute opener at the Exercise Stadium.

“I’m ecstatic, to be honest,” he said. “We wanted to be aggressive and be on the front foot and press with intensity and we’ve risen to the occasion today.

"I think we deserved it overall, I think that the fighting spirit was there for all to see against a top team. It was a great team effort.

"Our thought-process was just ‘win the game’. Before the game and at half-time, we just wanted to win both halves by playing attacking, intense football that people want to see.

“We’ve had a bit of adversity with them scoring, and then with their four fresh substitutes on, they probably believed, did Chesterfield, and our players could be forgiven for thinking ‘ooof, we’ve got to again’, but I thought we would have the character to do that – and it was fantastic that we did.”

Stephen Duke-McKenna twice rattled the woodwork before Harrogate Town eventually got their noses in front.

Chesterfield saw more of the ball during the opening period, but it was Town who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Duke-McKenna’s effort from Jack Muldoon’s intelligent pass thudded against the cross-bar via the fingertips of visiting stopper Ryan Boot

The Spireites failed to seriously test James Belshaw despite having seven attempts at goal, with Harrogate remaining resolute in defence for the most part.

Weaver’s men began the second half on the front foot and got their rewards 11 minutes after the re-start as Armando Dobra was penalised for a challenge in which he appeared to win the ball.

Duke-McKenna’s shot from the resulting free-kick came back off the upright, though with Boot beaten, full-back Sims was on hand to thump the rebound into a gaping net from around 10 yards out.

It took a quadruple substitution from visiting manager Paul Cook to spark Chesterfield into life, with the recently-introduced Berry cutting in off the left and curling a 77th-minute equaliser into the top corner despite the best efforts of Zico Asare on the goal-line.

Another substitute, Harrogate’s Josh March, looked as if he had restored the hosts’ lead when he converted a Duke-McKenna cross, only for the linesman’s flag to cut short his celebrations.

But Town were not to be denied and Cornelius fired home the winner in the first minute of stoppage-time after Boot had parried a first-time March effort following good work down the right by Duke-McKenna, Sims and then Muldoon.

Just as was the case with their first goal, there was an element of controversy about the Sulphurites’ second of the afternoon, with the ball hitting referee John Mulligan in the build-up and then breaking kindly for Harrogate.

After a run of three consecutive League Two losses, victory lifts Town three places in the table to 17th position, where they now sit six points clear of the bottom two.