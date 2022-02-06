Harrogate Town 2 Bradford City 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town's players celebrate at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley 8.5 - Made three very good saves at 0-0 on his way to keeping a fourth successive home clean-sheet. Kicking held up well in the wind during what was arguably his best performance in a Town shirt.

George Thomson 7 - Whether he remains a viable long-term option in the right-back position remains to be seen, but Town haven't conceded a goal in the two games he has played there. Looks to be getting more accustomed to his new position, was impressive in the air and combined well with Brahima Diarra. Delivered seven crosses.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Looked a little on his heels at times when the ball was played up quickly to Bradford's front-two, but seemed more and more comfortable as the afternoon wore on.

Jack Diamond's 62nd-minute strike deflects off Bradford City defender Oscar Threlkeld to break the deadlock at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Leon Legge 7.5 - The 36-year-old was impressive on his full home debut, showing exactly why Simon Weaver brought him to the club. He dominated the Bantams' two big strikers in the air, while showing plenty of leadership qualities at the back. Won five aerial duels and made seven clearances.

Lewis Page 8 - Put some good deliveries into the City box and, more importantly, made some important defensive contributions which included three interceptions and six clearances.

Brahima Diarra 7.5 - The young Frenchman looked like he would make something happen every time he touched the ball. His dazzling footwork once again drew gasps from the admiring home crowd.

Josh Falkingham 8 - Delivered a proper derby day skipper’s performance. Vocal, committed and dictated the tempo with his sharp passing in the middle of the park. Made 45 passes over the course of the afternoon with a completion rate of 71.1 per cent.

Alex Pattison 8.5 - Only Jack Diamond’s brace prevented him from being named Advertiser Star Man. Back to his dynamic and energetic best in the heart of midfield, while he also bossed his opponents physically. Made more passes (51) than anyone else in Harrogate colours, including one which led to the opening goal. Forced a decent save from Alex Bass late on.

Jack Diamond 8.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Town's match-winner didn’t always get the better of his man early on, but when his first goal deflected in you could see the confidence flow through his veins, culminating in a fine second effort and some classy play late in the game.

Luke Armstrong 7 - Worked hard up front and managed to bring his teammates into play more so than in recent weeks. Won five aerial duels before being replaced by Mark Beck after 83 minutes.

Calum Kavanagh 6.5 - A couple of bright moments, but looked like he could be pushed off the ball too easily at times. He did however provide a genuine threat in behind before being replaced by Jack Muldoon in the 52nd minute.

Substitutes:

Jack Muldoon (on for Kavanagh, 52) 7 - Provided Town with more physically up front which helped wear down the Bradford defence and paved the way for victory.