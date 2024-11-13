James Daly on the attach during Harrogate Town's EFL Trophy clash with Blackpool at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town were knocked out of the EFL Trophy after conceding two late goals against Blackpool on Tuesday evening, but manager Simon Weaver said there was a "lot to like" about their performance.

Seemingly in control thanks to first-half efforts from debutant Eno Nto and the long-serving Warren Burrell, the Sulphurites ended up drawing the tie 2-2 before going on to lose 5-4 on penalties.

Had they held on to that lead, Town would have progressed to the competition's knock-out stage as Northern Group E runners-up and earned themself a useful financial windfall.

And although understandably disappointed that his team failed to see the game out, Weaver was still able to take some positives from the fact that his players showed up so well against League One opposition.

Eno Nto, right, is congratulated after breaking the deadlock on his Harrogate Town debut.

"There was a lot to like about our performance," he said. "For 65 minutes, we fought hard, and got in the ascendancy with two goals that we were pleased about against a League One team.

"I liked what I saw, I liked the style of football and the aggression. The 4-3-3 worked and our shape looked good against their shape.

"I thought that the lads who came into the team did really well in that first 45 minutes. They showed fight, they showed willingness and legs and energy. But then we had to make changes because four players cramped up - and that changed the momentum of the game.

"There are so many positives, front-foot football, we looked forward whenever we could, put them under pressure and scored goals. And that's no mean feat against Blackpool.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area during Tuesday's 2-2 EFL Trophy draw with Blackpool.

"Let's not forget, it was Blackpool, who have some very experienced and very good players, who have played higher than the level they are at now. So they were always going to have moments, but they didn't have many moments against us, so I have to praise the players for that."

Town broke the deadlock on 27 minutes when Dean Cornelius drove forwards before releasing Sam Folarin down the right. His low cross found Eno Nto on the opposite side of the penalty area, and Harrogate's newest recruit chopped onto his left foot before calmly slotting a finish across Blackpool stopper Harry Tyrer and inside the far post.

Things got even better for the home side 11 minutes later. Josh Falkingham's free-kick was only partially cleared, allowing Toby Sims to keep the ball alive and deliver a cross from the left that the unmarked Warren Burrell dived to head home inside the six-yard box.

Blackpool began to look more and more threatening as the second half progressed and they eventually pulled a goal back on 79 minutes when Jordan Rhodes diverted Rob Apter's right-wing cross beyond Mark Oxley.

Substitute Josh March came within a whisker of restoring Town's two goal cushion with a fine swerving effort that came back off an upright, and the Tangerines then levelled matters in the 88th minute.

Anthony O'Connor headed away a corner from the right, but the ball dropped onto the boot of Ryan Finnigan, who smashed the sweetest of volleys into the top corner from the edge of the Harrogate box.

"The timing of the goals obviously hurts," Weaver added.

"They were going to put balls in the box at some point, and we dealt with the vast majority. The fact is, we had Zico [Asare] off injured for the first goal, which didn't help our cause.

"The ball came in, it was a free cross, from the side where we didn't have a player, and then they're back in the game.

"It's a great finish, their second goal and sometimes you have to applaud a bit of good skill. It was different class and it salvaged something for Blackpool."

Town then went on to lose the penalty shoot-out which followed the final whistle, Jack Muldoon seeing his effort saved by Tyrer first up, with all of the other nine spot-kicks being converted.