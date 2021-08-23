Harrogate Town 2 Barrow AFC 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town players celebrate Alex Pattison's 60th-minute equaliser against Barrow. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at the EnviroVent Stadium as they made it two wins out of two in League Two.

Mark Oxley 8 - Just as was the case on his debut against Rochdale last time out, played a crucial role in earning Town three points. Produced a fine reaction save to deny Josh Gordon in the first half, then saved well from George Williams and Luke James after the break. Kicked well throughout.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Started the game at right-back, but played the majority of it on the left due to Lewis Page's early departure. Solid enough and managed to get forward and back Jack Muldoon up on a number of occasions.

Luke Armstong looks for a route to goal.

Rory McArdle 6 - Looked uncomfortable at times. Seemed unsettled by the pace and power of Offrande Zanzala and was lucky to get away with an under-hit back-pass at 1-0. Better in the second period, during which he boomed some big headers.

Connor Hall 6.5 - A typically assured performance for the most part, however he lost Zanzala inside the box for Barrow's first goal, allowing the visiting striker an easy finish. Also missed a decent chance to level matters just before the interval.

Lewis Page N/A - Suffered a nasty facial gash during a clash of heads within 60 seconds of kick-off. Received treatment but was unable to continue and had to be replaced by Ryan Fallowfield on 11 minutes.

George Thomson 6.5 - There were a couple of uncharacteristically loose moments during the early stages of the second 45 and his set-piece delivery was mixed. Generally bright and busy, however, and did well to provide Pattision with the chance to complete his hat-trick at the death.

Josh Falkingham 6.5 - Got through a lot of hard work that goes under the radar. Kept Harrogate ticking over in the centre of the field and did his best to ensure that they kept trying to pass the football.

Alex Pattison 8.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Looked okay until Town switched from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 when he came to life and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in a more advanced midfield role. His first goal owed much to some awful goalkeeping, but the driving run and finish for his second showcased what a big player he will be for the club. Could have completed his hat-trick late on..

Jack Muldoon 7 - Deployed on the left of midfield and looked to try and make things happen when he had the opportunity. Showed for the ball in some tight areas and looked after it as well as anybody in yellow and black.

Luke Armstrong 7 - Another promising display from the big centre-forward. Came close with a first-half strike which Farman did well to turn over and provided the assist for Pattison's equaliser.

Danilo Orsi 6 - A fairly quiet debut, though that was mainly due to the lack of service he received. One nice bit of play saw him link up nicely with Armstrong to tee his strike partner up for an effort on goal.

Substitutes: Ryan Fallowfield (on for Page, 11) 6.5 - Barrow had some joy down his side of the field during the first half and early in the second. Played an intelligent pass into Armstrong, which led to the hosts drawing level.

Lloyd Kerry (on for Orsi, 59) 6.5 - Made a good impact from the bench. A composed but determined display in the engine room.