Harrogate Town 2 Barnet 1: Town up to fourth in National League as unbeaten run continues

HARROGATE Town have moved up to fourth place in the National League following a 2-1 win over Barnet.

Town are now unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions and have picked up 13 points from the last 15 on offer in the National League.

Jack Muldoon got the hosts off to the perfect start at the CNG Stadium as he converted from a corner after 15 minutes.

Town doubled their last just four minutes later when George Smith placed a left-footed shot into the net just before the 20-minute mark.

But Barnet were still making a game of it and halved the deficit before the interval through David Tutonda.

They pushed for an equaliser before half time but the home side held firm.

With the game on a knife egde, Jon Stead was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Dan Sweeney with 13 minutes to go.

But despite the man disadvantage and six minutes of stoppage time, Harrogate held on to fire themselves up the table and continue their unbeaten run.