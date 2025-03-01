Harrogate Town 2 Accrington Stanley 1: 'Character' key to Sulphurites' success

Josh March celebrates after handing Harrogate Town a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute of Saturday's League Two clash with Accrington Stanley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver hailed his Harrogate Town players’ “character” after they recorded a crucial victory over Accrington Stanley.

The Sulphurites leapfrogged their opponents in the League Two table and, more significantly, moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 success at Wetherby Road.

Jasper Moon’s 19th-minute header handed the hosts a half-time lead, and although Josh Woods equalised shortly after the interval, Josh March’s instinctive volley ultimately decided matters.

And Town boss Weaver said he was impressed by the way his troops started the contest, and then reacted to the setback of being pegged back.

"Credit to the players,” he said. “They stuck to the task in what was another League Two war of attrition and we have come out on top – and I think that’s because of the character of the team, they just kept on going.

"We were in the driving seat in the first half and were probably better than the score-line suggested at 1-0, but then Accrington score with the first opportunity they’ve had all game.

"A lot of teams could crumble at that point, but we didn’t. We were gritty throughout and a fantastic Josh March goal sealed the win – so I am delighted.

"It’s a good win for us.”

Moon’s opener came when he met Ellis Taylor’s right-wing corner at the back post and nodded the ball down and into the net via a significant deflection off an Accrington defender.

Stanley levelled matters early in the second half as Woods met Ash Hunter’s corner from the right first-time and swept the ball across James Belshaw.

But, just eight minutes later, a Town free-kick was not dealt with by the visiting defence and Toby Sims was able to lift the ball over both his own head and the Accrington back-line for March to run in behind and crash a volley beyond Billy Crellin.

Belshaw was then required to make an important reaction save to keep out Tyler Walton’s close-range header as Stanley pushed for a second equaliser.

But, Harrogate almost added a third goal in stoppage-time as substitute Tom Cursons fired narrowly over the cross-bar.

On the moment which settled the match, Weaver added: "It was an instinctive finish, and it fell to the right person for us.

"I’m delighted for Marchy, he works his socks off.”

Saturday’s win lifts Town to 20th place in the League Two standings.