Jasper Moon celebrates after handing Harrogate Town a 53rd-minute lead against Swindon at Wetherby Road.

Simon Weaver said he would make no apologies for the nature of Harrogate Town’s gritty 1-0 home win over Swindon.

The Sulphurites recorded a first League Two victory in six outings on Saturday afternoon thanks to a clever close-range finish by Jasper Moon, shortly after the interval.

That goal was Town’s reward for a much-improved second-half showing following an opening period which the in-form Robins had much the better of.

But with his side battling to keep their heads above water at the wrong end of the table, Weaver said that it was entirely necessary to “make a fight” of their showdown with opponents who headed into the match unbeaten in six.

Sulphurites winger James Daly on the attack during Saturday's League Two clash.

"I’m not apologetic about anything we did on Saturday because we have won the game,” Harrogate’s manager said.

“We were looking to make a fight of it, if I am honest, against a form team. You’ve got to earn the right. Knowing the game, it’s not always going to be played on our terms.

"Sometimes it is going to be scruffy because there are human beings out there and the stakes are high and there are going to be some nerves.

"It’s not easy. It can be misconstrued sometimes in football as a lack of energy or a lack of care. Sometimes it’s a bit apprehensive or tentative because of where we are in the league, and the stakes being high.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on from inside his technical area.

"We had to find a way to win and I was very proud of the efforts of the players.”

Second best though they were during the opening 45, Weaver said he was thrilled with how his players performed after the break, crediting them with carrying enough of a threat to have scored more than just the one goal.

"We had to reset at half-time,” he added. "We either sleepwalked to a narrow defeat, or we immersed ourselves right in the battle, stood toe-to-toe with our opposite numbers and raised the stakes.

“We got amongst them straight after the break. We were absolutely in the zone. As I say, Swindon were the form team in the league, and we were creating chances after the change of shape and because of the pure hunger shown by all of the players.

"We caused them problems second half, got in behind them and created more chances than the set-piece goal.

"So I was pleased with the second half, the fight was there from the first blow of the whistle.”

Swindon played some good football in the first half of Saturday’s game, however it was Town who were first to really threaten when Ellis Taylor took aim from the narrowest of angles and drew a decent save out of visiting goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

The closest the Robins came was through Joel Cotterill, who saw a strike deflected just over the cross-bar by Warren Burrell.

With half-time approaching, Town were awarded a penalty when Josh March raced onto a loose ball and was brought to ground by the advancing Ripley.

But, referee Simon Mather then changed his mind having consulted with his assistant, and the sides went into the interval with the match still goalless.

Harrogate would however come out looking like a different team after the break, and having pinned the Robins back inside their own territory, they took the lead on 53 minutes.

The lively March’s fizzing goal-bound effort was deflected just over the top, earning the Sulphurites a right-wing corner.

That set-piece was taken short by Taylor to Bryn Morris, and his scuffed shot from the edge of the box was flicked home from seven yards out by centre-half Moon.

Morris then missed a gilt-edged chance to double the home advantage, nodding James Daly’s left-wing cross wide of the mark from close range when it looked easier to score.

March was next to threaten, forcing another good save out of Ripley with a 20-yard blast on the swivel, before Swindon set about trying to get themselves back into the contest.

Ollie Clarke’s long-range strike was clawed away by James Belshaw, who then had to scramble to keep the ball out of his net when Kabongo Tshimanga threatened.

And the Harrogate goalkeeper came up with the goods once again in stoppage time, using his legs to expertly deny Harry Smith a last-gasp equaliser.

Saturday’s success lifts Town up one place to 20th in the League Two standings and keeps them seven points clear of the relegation zone.