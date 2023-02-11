Harrogate Town 1 Stockport County 3: Sulphurites serve up another poor first-half display on home soil

Harrogate Town's players line up before Saturday's League Two clash with Stockport County to observe a minute's silence in support of all those impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this week. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Just as was the case in recent defeats to Sutton United and Colchester, the Sulphurites - now winless in four matches at Wetherby Road - left themselves with a mountain to climb after being thoroughly outplayed during the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s League Two clash.

Two goals down at the break, Simon Weaver’s team did actually turn up for the second period and when County keeper Ben Hinchliffe fumbled debutant Kazeem Olaigbe’s cross into his own net, Town looked like they might be in with a chance of salvaging a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 27 minutes of hard work were then done in an instant as the home defence switched off and allowed Will Collar the opportunity to end any hopes of a fightback.

Following a reasonably bright start to proceedings, Harrogate fell behind on 14 minutes as the Hatters turned the ball over in midfield, presenting Kyle Wootton with the opportunity to drive down the middle of the pitch at the retreating Tom Eastman.

The big centre-forward then slipped a nicely-weighted pass to his left for the overlapping Myles Hippolyte, who slotted a composed low finish beyond the exposed Pete Jameson.

The visitors went on to boss the remainder of the first period, with Harrogate looking completely devoid of belief and failing to lay a glove as their opponents knocked the ball about at their leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hippolyte and Callum Camps tested Jameson again before Stockport doubled their lead with 35 minutes on the clock.

The hosts failed to clear their lines at a corner and, after a brief spell of pinball, Isaac Olaofe was able to prod home and register a goal which felt like it had been coming.

Weaver made two changes at the interval and Town immediately looked a better side with Levi Sutton and Jack Muldoon on the field.

Having belatedly begun playing with a bit of intent, they started to ask a few questions of the visitors without creating anything clear-cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they halved the deficit on 63 minutes courtesy of a huge slice of luck.

Impressive Southampton loanee Olaigbe took on Akil Wright down the left before firing hard and low towards the near post where County keeper Hinchliffe had a nightmare moment and somehow conspired to turn what should have been a routine collection into an ugly own goal.

Harrogate continued to edge proceedings during the period which followed, though the game was put out of their reach in the 73rd minute when substitute Ryan Rydel’s cross from the left caught out Matty Foulds and Collar was able to nod in at the back stick.