Luke Armstrong takes the congratulations of his Harrogate Town team-mates after netting a second-half equaliser against Stevenage. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

With the Sulphurites seemingly on their way to a third League Two defeat in four outings, their leading scorer popped up with 13 minutes of the regulation 90 remaining to nod home Alex Pattison’s inviting cross.

And given the fact that Saturday’s visitors turned over Premier League Aston Villa last time out, a share of the spoils represents a more-than-decent return for Simon Weaver’s team as they battle to keep their heads above water at the wrong end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a freezing cold, soaking wet afternoon at Wetherby Road, Armstrong was presented with a glorious chance to open the scoring after 11 minutes when a mix-up in the Boro defence presented him with a clear run on goal.

Alex Pattison takes aim at the Stevenage goal during Saturday's League Two clash at Wetherby Road.

An excellent first touch took the ball out of his feet, however he was unable to lift a finish over the advancing Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Stevenage, fresh from dumping top-flight Villa out of the FA Cup just six days earlier, never got out of second gear during the opening half, though Town were unable to capitalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Falkingham and Pattison saw goal-bound efforts blocked in quick succession in the 25th minute, but clear-cut chances were at a premium.

The biggest positive for Harrogate following last weekend’s fragile defensive display against Colchester United was the improved defensive showing from a reshuffled back-line, bolstered by new signing Anthony O’Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, having denied Stevenage even a sniff of a goal for 59 minutes, Town’s three-man rearguard was breached on the hour-mark.

Terence VanCooten got his head on Max Clark’s right-wing corner, and when the hosts failed to mop up the seconds, Carl Piergianni pounced to break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The period which followed saw Weaver’s men pinned inside their own territory as the visitors began to turn the screw.

Pete Jameson had to get down sharply at his near post to deny substitute Jamie Reid from close range on 68 minutes, preventing Stevenage from doubling their lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, the Town keeper flapped at a looping ball into his box from the left and handed Jake Forster-Caskey with a clear sight of goal, however Rory McArdle managed to deflect the effort behind.

A Harrogate equaliser did not appear to be on the cards, though one did materialise in the 77th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Grant advanced down the left and slid the ball into the path of the overlapping Pattison, who hung up a cross for an unmarked Armstrong to nod home at the back post.

Things almost got even better for Town five minutes later when Stevenage failed to clear their lines, allowing Grant to turn with his back to goal and force the ball beyond Ashby-Hammond, only for the covering Piergianni to hack clear in the nick of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Jameson did well to push away Clark’s powerful 30-yard strike, and although the away side enjoyed a decent spell of possession during the latter stages, Harrogate were able to see the game out without any real scares.