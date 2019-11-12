Harrogate Town 1 Portsmouth 2: No regrets but we could have done more at the death, says Simon Weaver

Jack Muldoon looks for a route to goal during Harrogate Town's FA Cup first round clash with Portsmouth. Picture: Getty Images

The National League outfit pushed their League One visitors - winners of the competition as recently as 2008 - all the way at the CNG Stadium and were only beaten by two stunning first-half strikes.

Mark Beck's early opener was cancelled out by Brandon Haunstrup's excellent finish from outside the box before Ronan Curtis smashed in another long-range screamer to put Pompey 2-1 up.

And while the Town chief insisted that his team should have no regrets following their positive showing, he did concede that he would have liked to have seen them throw the kitchen sink at Kenny Jackett's men during the closing stages.

"Overall, there was very little in it and we can be proud of that, but I thought that we should have put more entries into the box during the last 10 minutes than we did," Weaver reflected.

"There were times where we were trying to thread through-balls where actually we'd thrown big bodies into the box and we had an opportunity because it was their weakness on the night.

"They didn't deal with the goal, they didn't deal with the first balls. They have two good centre-halves but it was more a case of Mark Beck excelling and you do what is working for you.