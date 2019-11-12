Harrogate Town 1 Portsmouth 2: 'I thought we were on our way to an upset' - Mark Beck

Harrogate Town striker Mark Beck caused Portsmouth plenty of problems during Monday night's FA Cup showdown. Picture: Getty Images

The big centre forward headed the National League underdogs into a seventh-minute lead, sparking scenes of jubilation around a packed CNG Stadium with the possibility of a genuine first-round upset suddenly very much on the cards.

Pompey were however level within 10 minutes and went on to win the game courtesy of Ronan Curtis' stunning long-range effort shortly before half-time.

"I couldn't really believe it when I ended up with a free header a few yards out," Beck said.

"Warren [Burrell] and Mullers [Jack Muldoon] worked it really well but I didn't expect the ball to reach me. There was a defender in the way but I think he missed his kick.

"I was buzzing to get the goal and I did feel like we would go on and win from there.

"It was brilliant to get everyone going inside the stadium and get us off to a good start. It felt like maybe they [Portsmouth] weren't ready for us or they underestimated us.

"In the end, I'm disappointed. After I scored, I thought we were on our way to an upset if I'm being honest."

As well as making a goal-scoring contribution, Beck was almost unplayable on the night, dominating the Portsmouth centre-halves on his way to picking up the sponsors' man of the match award.

And the 25-year-old said he was happy with his own contribution in front of the BT Sport cameras.

"I was pleased with how I did personally, but I think that the whole team played very well," he added.

"It was a really good test and I enjoyed the challenge. We did our research so I knew I'd be up against two big centre-backs. I expected a real tussle and that's what I got.

"I didn't prepare any differently to normal, but maybe because of the occasion you raise your game.