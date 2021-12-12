Harrogate Town 1 Northampton Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong takes aim at the Northampton Town goal. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed on a freezing cold, wet afternoon at Wetherby Road.

Mark Oxley 6.5 - Made a good save from Nicke Kabamba one-on-one shortly after half-time and another decent stop from the same player's effort from outside the area. Let down by his defenders for both goals. While the delivery for Northampton's first landed inside his six-yard box, he was being blocked off and would have been coming a long way and into a congested area had he attempted to claim or punch it anyway.

Nathan Sheron 5.5 - Fared better at right-back than he did on the opposite side of the back-four against Forest Green last time out. An honest defender, but doesn't offer much going forwards. Perhaps lucky to get away with two botched attempted clearances in quick succession during the second half.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Diamond fires in the Sulphurites' equaliser.

Warren Burrell 4.5 - Was dispossessed trying to bring the ball out from the back early on and struggled to cope with the powerful awkward frame of Kabamba. Both he and Luke Armstrong picked up the same player for the Cobblers' first goal, leaving Fraser Horsfall free to apply a simple finish. He then appeared to get caught under the flight of the ball and ended up marking nobody as Jon Guthrie nodded in what proved to be the winner.

Connor Hall 5 - Failed to deal with the initial punt forwards that led to the corner from which the away side edged ahead after seven minutes, leaving Lewis Page to cover in behind and concede an avoidable set-piece. Has proven himself to be a good reader of the game and a composed defender at this level, but this was one occasion that demanded a more assertive performance when balls were delivered into the heart of the danger zone.

Luke Page 6 - The best performer in Town's back-four on the day, offering Diamond some useful support down the left. Northampton didn't get much joy down his side of the field until the latter stages when the hosts had to throw caution to the wind as they went in search of an equaliser. It was his header back towards Oxley which led to the corner from which the Cobblers broke the deadlock, though he was covering in behind Hall at the time.

Alex Pattison 7 - Will be disappointed to only have mustered tame efforts that were easily saved when he got shooting opportunities in good areas just outside the away box. But he was full of drive and energy and it was his pressing which saw Horsfall dispossessed deep in his own territory and led to Harrogate almost taking the lead just before the interval.

Josh Falkingham 6.5 - Covered back well to save his team early on after Burrell lost the ball and Danny Rose was played in behind. Did his best to keep Town ticking over in possession and desperately tried to drive those around him on throughout the contest.

Lloyd Kerry 6 - Always grafts for the cause but he was quiet for the most part and wasn't really able to affect proceedings in the engine room in the way that he often does.

George Thomson 5.5 - Set-pieces weren't great, played a suicidal back-pass which sent Kabamba clean through on Oxley's goal and was loose in possession and with his delivery on a couple of occasions. Had a decent chance in the first half, but fired straight at Liam Roberts with his left foot. Thundered into one late fifty-fifty and set up an opportunity for Jack Muldoon to attack down the right.

Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Competed pretty well in the air against Northampton's two big centre-halves and worked hard out of possession as always. Showed good composure on the one occasion he was afforded a decent sight of goal, sitting a covering defender down before unleashing a shot that was too close to Roberts.

Jack Diamond 7.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Town's best performer on the day, though he wasn't really in the game second half. Scored a superb individual goal and was their brightest spark during the opening 45, making things happen with his skill on the ball while some of those around him struggled to make any impression. His willingness and ability to run at defenders makes him one of this team's greatest assets.

Substitutes:

Ryan Fallowfield (on for Sheron, 71) 6.