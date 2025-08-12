Stephen Duke-McKenna on the attack during Harrogate Town's League Cup defeat to Lincoln City at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said that two switch-off moments at set-pieces spoiled an otherwise decent performance by his Harrogate Town side during Tuesday’s League Cup loss to Lincoln City.

Despite matching their League One visitors for periods of the tie, the League Two Sulphurites eventually went down 3-1 at Wetherby Road, exiting the competition at the first-round stage.

Both Lincoln’s first and second goals arrived after Town failed to clear their lines following corners, with Jack Moylan and Freddie Draper eventually capitalising before Rob Street’s 68th-minute finish ended the game as a contest.

Ellis Taylor did pull one back for the hosts with a fine strike in stoppage time, ensuring that they finished the night with something to show for their efforts.

And although far from unhappy with his team’s overall display, boss Weaver admitted that he was left “frustrated” by the defending that allowed the Imps to open up that two-goal lead.

“It was a frustrating evening because two set-pieces have set Lincoln on their way and separated the teams,” he said. “Other than that, it was a good performance.

“We were well aware that Lincoln scored more EFL goals than any other team through set-pieces last season, and we recognised that, but stopping it is another thing.

“People have to grab the moment and organise others in those situations because we drifted off twice, and it has cost us against a good League One team.

“The third goal, we became a bit stretched and that put a bit of a gloss on it. It could have been a long last 25 minutes, but to be fair, the lads dug in, especially when we went down to 10 men.

“Lincoln made very few changes and went strong with their line-up, so to match them, other than those couple of incidents, for large parts of the game, I think we can take a lot of confidence from that.”

Weaver made seven changes to his starting XI in order to get minutes into the legs of the members of his squad who have not started either of Town’s opening League Two fixtures.

And he was pleased with what he saw from those players who came into the side.

“We made quite a few changes,” the Harrogate chief added. “We wanted lads to come in and take the opportunity to show the players who are starting games in the league at the moment that they are worthy players as well and that they can step into the breach – and I thought they did.

"We looked a united team and I think we showed again that we are a very capable team.”

On Taylor’s excellent left-footed strike from just outside the box that reduced the deficit late on, Weaver said: "I thought that we deserved the goal.

"It was actually a nice feeling seeing Ellis score his second goal in his third game this season. It will give him confidence.”