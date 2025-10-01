Harrogate Town 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Sulphurites 'deserved to hold out' for EFL Trophy upset

Ellis Taylor on his way to opening the scoring in the 11th minute of Harrogate Town's 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said Harrogate Town “deserved to hold out” for their narrow EFL Trophy win over League One Huddersfield on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis Taylor’s early goal proved sufficient for the League Two Sulphurites to pull off another group-stage upset following their victory at third-tier Mansfield earlier in the month.

The hosts made seven changes to their starting line-up, but began brightly at Wetherby Road, were good value for that lead against a reasonably strong Terriers side, and threatened to add to their tally during the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Harrogate spent the vast majority of the second period on the back foot and had to dig deep as they were forced to defend their box for prolonged spells.

A Premier League outfit as recently as 2019, and Championship heavyweights for much of their recent history, Huddersfield introduced the likes of Alfie May – a reported 1.2 million signing – in a bid to get back into the match, and pushed Town extremely hard.

But, Weaver was proud of how his troops went about their business.

“Quite a few of the players who started haven’t had too many minutes recently, but people have stepped up to the plate and put in great performances,” he told BBC Radio York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought that we came out of the blocks fast, passed the ball well, scored a good goal and then defended well in the second half.

“The way that we stuck to our task earned us that win. We had to change it around a few times and we retreated, but that’s only natural when you’ve only got a slender lead.

“But I am glad for the players, I thought that they deserved to hold out for the win.

“I am delighted.”

Harrogate scored the game’s only goal with 11 minutes on the clock as the Terriers attempted to play out from the back and goalkeeper Owen Goodman’s pass was intercepted by Conor McAleny on the edge of the away box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, Taylor was able to take the ball around the stranded Huddersfield stopper and blast a clinical finish beyond two covering defenders and into the roof of the net.

Victory means that the Sulphurites have all but guaranteed their progress to the competition’s knock-out stage.