Harrogate Town 1 Guiseley AFC 0: Mark Beck is head boy once again

Mark Beck scored with his head once again to hand Harrogate Town their third consecutive pre-season victory.

The big centre-forward nodded home in each of last week's friendly triumphs over Knaresborough Town and Darlington and kept up his 100 per cent record for the summer with an 81st-minute winner against Guiseley on Tuesday evening.

There was little action of any note in an uneventful first half at the CNG Stadium, the visitors coming closest to breaking the deadlock when Dylan Barkers' header forced Town stopper Joe Cracknell into a good save on 41 minutes.

Cracknell was called into action once more less than two minutes after the resumption, producing another fine stop to keep out Aaron Martin from close range.

Simon Weaver's team began to look more likely as the second period wore on, and they did eventually make a decisive breakthrough nine minutes from time.

Brendan Kiernan delivered a cross from the right and Beck directed a headed effort across Guiseley's trialist goalkeeper and into the bottom corner of the net.

Next up for Town is a home meeting with Farsley Celtic on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.