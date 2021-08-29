Harrogate Town 1 Exeter City 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town players celebrate Jack Muldoon's first-half opener against Exeter City. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites looked on course for a fourth League Two victory in as many games, leading 1-0 at the interval courtesy of Jack Muldoon,s 43rd-minute penalty.

But the Grecians, who were reduced to 10 men after Harry Kite was shown a second yellow card in the process of conceding that spot-kick, levelled late on through Josh Key.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed on the day.

Luke Armstrong is challenged by Exeter defender Alex Hartridge.

Mark Oxley 8 - Made two very good saves in the first half when Town were under pressure and looked an imposing figure in between the sticks. Not as involved in the second 45 due to the hosts having much more control of the contest.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Looked comfortable at right-back, though at times it was too easy for Exeter to put crosses into the home box down his side of the pitch. Replaced by the more offensively-minded Fallowfield in the 81st minute with Weaver looking for a winning goal.

Rory McArdle 7 - Another solid performance from McArdle at the heart of Harrogate's defence. Like his centre-half partner Connor Hall, he conceded a few chances too many to Padraig Amond, but more often than not, he was in the right place at the right time. Possibly too keen to go long at times, rather than looking for a pass.

Connor Hall 7 - The movement of Amond caused him problems a few times, but otherwise he looked strong defensively and good on the ball when playing out from the back.

Lewis Page 7 - Got forward well down the left, sending over multiple deliveries which caused the Grecians problems, while remaining solid in defence. Booked for a rash challenge against his former side.

Alex Pattison 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Town's driving force going forward, his running with the ball lead to the red card and penalty that swung the game in his side's favour. Another very impressive showing.

Josh Falkingham 7.5 - Set the tone for the afternoon with a committed block inside the opening five minutes and led by example during his duels with opposition players.

Lloyd Kerry 6.5 - A decent display in the midfield three from Kerry who got about the pitch well and helped Town more than compete with their opponents before being replaced.

George Thomson 6.5 - Showed some classy touches and came close on a couple of occasions to earning the Sulphurites all three points. Moved into central midfield on the hour-mark following the introduction of Power.

Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Did win his fair share of headers, but wasn't involved enough to be able to replicate his midweek performance where he caused all kinds of problems for the Leyton Orient defenders. Had a late chance to win the game, but shot straight at Cameron Dawson.

Jack Muldoon 7.5 - Showed his quality whenever he got on the ball, often dropping deep to get involved. Made no mistake when given the chance to score his first of the season from the spot.

Substitutes:

Simon Power (on for Kerry, 59) 6.5 - Showed glimpses of his pace and ability after replacing Kerry, but wasn't able to do any real damage to Exeter on the counter-attack.