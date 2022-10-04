Harrogate Town 1 Everton U21s 1: Sulphurites beaten in EFL Trophy shoot-out

Luke Armstrong on the attack during Harrogate Town's EFL Trophy clash with Everton U21s. Picture: Matt Kirkham

A Sulphurites side featuring no fewer than nine changes from Saturday’s League Two loss to Bradford City began brightly, but they found themselves a goal down on 10 minutes.

Weaver’s men created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities throughout the evening, though it took until the 72nd minute for them to convert one through Danny Grant.

With the scores still level at the end of 90 minutes, the game progressed to a penalty shoot-out, which the Toffees went on to win, though Town’s manager was more concerned by how a number of his charges responded to that early setback.

Danny Grant celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's 72nd-minute equaliser against Everton U21s.

"I thought that we deserved at least a draw because we played on the front foot for many passages of the game,” Weaver reflected.

"Admittedly, their goal stung us, it was against the run of play, but we have got to handle disappointments. It’s a sucker punch, but we’ve got to respond to that, smile in the face of adversity, and grow.

"Some fell victim to that and it flattened them, so we’ve got to show more character. There’s got to be more buzz about people when the chips are down.

"However, there were also some positives, lads grabbing the game when they came off the bench, as did some of those who started. But, we want to see people really emerge.

"Jaheim Headley is a different animal, Josh Austerfield was terrific, Danny Grant was outstanding. There is a team emerging, but we have got to keep on fighting.”

Everton’s first attack of any real note saw them break the deadlock when Harrogate-born Stan Mills – son of former Leeds United and England defender Danny Mills – netted with a neat finish from the edge of the box.

Having created but failed to take a number of decent opportunities to open their account for the evening, the hosts eventually got on the score-sheet in the 72nd minute.

Substitutes Kayne Ramsay and Alex Pattison combined nicely down the right wing, with the latter sending over a cross to the far post, which Huddersfield Town loanee Grant met first-time for 1-1.

Grant and Pattison came close to winning it for Town late on, while also Josh Austerfield wasted a decent opportunity as the match progressed to penalties.

At the other end, Mark Oxley was required to make his second crucial one-on-one save of the evening in stoppage-time, denying Charlie Whitaker a late winner.

Luke Armstrong then saw his spot-kick saved, while Pattison blasted his into orbit, meaning that although Grant and Jaheim Headley converted their efforts from 12 yards, Town lost the shoot-out by a 4-2 scoreline.