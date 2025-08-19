Shawn McCoulsky celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 29th-minute lead against Barrow at Wetherby Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Shawn McCoulsky bagged his first goal in Harrogate Town colours to extend the Sulphurites’ fine start to their 2025/26 League Two campaign.

A summer signing from Maidenhead United, the 28-year-old striker netted in the 29th minute to decide Tuesday night’s clash with Barrow at Wetherby Road.

Simon Weaver’s men headed into the match having won one and drawn two of their opening three fixtures and created enough chances to have run out far more comfortable victors.

But, they did not have things all their own way, and will be relieved to have emerged unscathed from a sustained spell of Bluebirds pressure midway through the second half.

The opening 28 minutes were fairly uneventful, Town midfielder Bryn Morris rifling a long-range strike just over before Barrow’s Jack Earing cleared the bar when the ball dropped invitingly for him on the edge of the box.

Weaver’s men then took the lead out of nothing just before the half-hour after Stephen Duke-McKenna dispossessed Charlie Raglan just inside the Harrogate half.

The Sulphurites’ winger advanced down the left before slipping a nicely-weighted pass in behind for McCoulsky to run onto and calmly pick his moment to slide a low finish beyond the advancing Wyll Stanway.

Boosted by that goal, Town went on to make all the running during the final 15 minutes of the opening half and almost doubled their advantage when Ellis Taylor slammed a venomous left-footer against the underside of the Barrow bar.

Taylor went close again soon afterwards, plucking the ball out of the sky after Jack Evans’ left-wing cross was only partially cleared and shooting just a couple of inches wide of the upright.

A glorious chance for the hosts to make it 2-0 came and went just five minutes after the resumption. Reece Smith drove through a gaping hole in the Bluebirds’ defence to go one-on-one with Stanway, but planted his finish against the far post when he really ought to have scored.

Reprieved, Barrow then threatened an equaliser as Ben Jackson saw a well-struck effort deflected just past the upright before Tyler Walker shot over from inside the six-yard box when it looked harder to miss.

All of a sudden under real pressure, a rare Harrogate foray forward saw McCoulsky outmuscle Niall Canavan to get on the end of a ball over the top, but then fail in his attempt to lift a first-time finish over the head of Stanway.

Despite seeing his tiring players really struggling to live with a reinvigorated visiting side, Weaver opted against freshening things up and the Bluebirds continued to turn the screw.

Substitute Rhys Healey fired across the face of goal and just wide as Barrow went close again before the belated arrivals of Jack Muldoon and Bobby Faulkner from the substitutes’ bench helped Town turn the tide.

Finally out of their own half, the hosts went on to enjoy a couple of minutes in the ascendancy late on. Evans had a strike deflected over, Smith stung the palms of Stanway and Morris shot wide.

The third minute of stoppage time then saw Harrogate substitute Conor McAleny draw another good stop from Stanway following some superb approach play by the tireless McCoulsky.

Moments later, Elliot Newby dragged an effort past the post at the other end, though that was as close as the Cumbrians would come to snatching a last-gasp leveller.

Tuesday’s victory leaves Town eighth in the League Two standings after four rounds of fixtures.