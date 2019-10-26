Harrogate Town 1 Aldershot Town 0: Late winner 'felt good' - Jack Emmett

Jack Emmett scored his first Harrogate Town goal in almost a year to earn his side a late win at home to struggling Aldershot.

Simon Weaver's side looked as if they were going to have to settle for just a point at the CNG Stadium having huffed and puffed for 90 minutes without much reward.

That was until George Thomson's right-wing corner was met at the far post by Will Smith, the ball then dropping invitingly for substitute Emmett to smash home from seven yards out.

"It felt good, it looked like it was going to be a frustrating day, to be honest," said Emmett, who last found the back of the net in a 4-2 away success at Boreham Wood on October 29, 2018.

"They shut us out quite well and we weren't quite ticking, but I've got the chance at the end and I'm just glad I could put it away and not over the stand.

"What helped me was the defender coming forwards, so I just had to concentrate on getting their first and making contact before he got there. I'm just happy it went in.

"It's been a while. I don't score many but it's nice to score one that matters. It's good to get the three points."

Victory extends Town's unbeaten run into a ninth game and lifts them up to fourth place in the National League standings ahead of Tuesday night's home meeting with Barnet.