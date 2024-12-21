Harrogate Town striker Josh March was sent off in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Walsall. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town’s slide towards the League Two relegation zone continued as they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, losing out 2-0 at home to high-flying Walsall.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driving winds made life extremely difficult for both sides at Wetherby Road, but it was the league leaders who handled them better, and the Sulphurites can have absolutely no complaints regarding the outcome of the match.

While it took them until the 94th minute to muster a decent scoring opportunity and register a shot on target, the Saddlers created enough chances to have won the game by a far more comfortable margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side are however entitled to feel somewhat aggrieved by the performance of the match officials, in particular referee Sam Mulhall, who saw fit to send striker Josh March off shortly before half-time and appeared determined to give every decision he possibly could to Walsall.

That said, there was plenty wrong with Town’s own display, though manager Simon Weaver was far from critical of his players after the full-time whistle.

"Things have conspired against us today," he insisted.

"We had a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside, again. I've seen the coverage and it wasn't offside so we should have been 1-0 up and that would have changed it.

"We then had a man sent off, which was unjust, to say the least - both of the yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it was farcical with the weather, especially in the second half where it seemed to get worse. We had the wind with us in the first half and I thought that we started well, we tried to get hold of the ball against the league's best.

"Then, the goals that we conceded were perfectly-executed by them, and sometimes you can't really point the blame. Fine finishes from their centre-forwards were the difference.”

With that aforementioned wind at their backs during the first half, Town did play reasonably well in patches, but failed to exert any real pressure on the away goal.

Saddlers centre-half Harry Williams nodded wide of the mark early on, then Harrogate goalkeeper James Belshaw was forced to claw the ball to safety at his near post after Taylor Allen swung over a dangerous corner from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March did have the ball in the back of the Walsall net in the 32nd minute, though the whistle had already been blown for offside, and moments later the Sulphurites found themselves behind.

Not for the first time on his return to action following a spell out injured, the rusty-looking Stephen Dooley was caught out and had his pocket picked by Nathan Lowe, who then proceeded to drive a fine effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Almost immediately from the restart, March was booked for an alleged high foot as he attempted to get to a bouncing ball and caught the stooping Williams, leaving the visiting defender bleeding from his nose.

Three minutes later, referee Mulhall – on the advice of his assistant – then made a huge call to show Harrogate’s centre-forward a second yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he attempted to compete for a ball that was launched down the Town right, March’s outstretched arm made contact with Saddlers skipper Allen.

The Walsall man hit the deck, and then, following a significant delay, began clutching at his throat and writhing around in apparent distress.

Those theatrics, and the actions of the away bench whom the incident took place right in front of, worked a treat from a Saddlers perspective as far as the decision-making process of the officials was concerned, and March departed for an early bath.

Up against opposition who are undefeated in the league in almost three months and had won both of their previous two away games without conceding a goal, the Sulphurites were always going to be up against it from that moment onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the second half was pretty much all one-way traffic, as Walsall did what their hosts had failed to do and took advantage of having the wind behind them.

Just a minute after the resumption, Toby Sims had to make a brave last-ditch block inside his own box to prevent Charlie Lakin from making it 2-0.

With the visitors bossing possession and Harrogate stuck inside their own half, it took a superb save by Belshaw to deny Lakin at the back post when Albert Adomah’s pull-back from close to the right-hand byline created an opportunity which really ought to have been taken from just seven yards out.

Another chance for the Saddlers to double their lead came and went on the hour-mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Barrett lifted a cross into the box from the right flank and Lowe got in front of Jasper Moon before hanging out a leg and diverting the ball wide of the near post.

But, a goal that always looked as if it was coming eventually arrived on 69 minutes. Lakin cut in off the left and fired the ball towards the six-yard box, picking out Adomah, who took a touch and finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Williams then headed over the top as Walsall continued to threaten before Liam Gordon weaved his way into the box and drew another good stop out of Belshaw.

In the last minute of stoppage time, Harrogate finally threatened a response, substitute Stephen Duke-McKenna doing well to go past a couple of defenders before slipping the ball to Matty Daly, who was only denied a consolation by a good save by Tommy Simkin.

Saturday remain 20th in the table after Saturday’s defeat, but now sit just six points above the drop zone.