Jack Muldoon in action for Harrogate Town during Tuesday night's 1-0 home defeat to Stockport County. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites were knocked out of the competition by their newly-promoted League Two rivals after Connor Jennings converted a 53rd-minute penalty to register the only goal of Tuesday night's first-round fixture.

That result means that Town have followed up their impressive opening-day win over Swindon with back-to-back losses, failing to score against either the Hatters or at Crewe on Saturday.

But, Weaver insisted that he was happy with both his team's overall level of performance and also the opportunity to rotate his squad and make four changes to the starting XI.

"It's quite a new group and we're probably gelling right now but I think that there are terrific signs. We kept on playing, passing and probing," the Harrogate chief reflected.

"I thought we kept at it, I thought our spirit was fantastic. That's two good home performances, regardless of the result tonight. We all wanted to do well in the Carabao Cup, but this game was about giving people an opportunity within our shape and imposing ourselves against a team who are among the bookmakers' favourites to do well and go up this season.

"Admittedly, we were a bit nervy for the first 15 minutes, they were the better team, but we grew into the game. The good thing is that we didn't concede when we were under pressure in the first spell and that after that we grew as a team and individually there were some stars out there tonight.

"We had opportunities and on another day you score two, three or four. But against such a strong outfit, when you make changes you are hoping that the lads step up to the plate and they certainly did.

"There were some good signs. I think that we were showing an identity, a way of playing that we've stuck to, even in the last five minutes, we didn't just try and launch it in, we tried to play through. It wasn't to be, but we can be proud of the progression."

The penalty which ultimately decided the first-ever League Cup fixture to be played at Wetherby Road was given for a handball inside the Harrogate box, though referee Thomas Kirk did not see fit to blow up when Kyle Ferguson was felled at the other end.

Weaver, however, insisted that he would have to wait until he'd had the chance to review video footage before offering an opinion on either incident.

"I didn't have a very good view, so I can't comment until I see the video," he said of the decision to award Stockport a spot-kick.

"A few looked dumbfounded on our part, but that might be masking something. It's unfortunate because I thought that we looked solid as a back-line tonight."

On the tangle which saw Ferguson seemingly impeded in the County penalty area, Weaver added: "There seemed to be a coming together of bodies and he [Ferguson] was getting blocked off.

"But again, from where I was, it wasn't the easiest of views, so I'll probably decline to say whether it was a blatant penalty or not.

"But at least it was a moment where Kyle imposed himself and we were asking a question."