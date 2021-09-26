Harrogate Town 0 Stevenage FC 0: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley punches the ball to safety. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during Saturday's stalemate at Wetherby Road.

Mark Oxley 7.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Did very well to keep Jamie Reid’s near-post blast from point-blank range out of the back of his net in the first half. Also made a decent diving save from Luther Wildin’s long-ranger late on. Came off his line and punched reasonably effectively when required.

Ryan Fallowfield 6.5 - Was outjumped by Brad Barry at the back post as Boro almost broke the deadlock early on, but then produced an acrobatic goal-line clearance after Oxley saved from Reid. Delivered an excellent right-wing cross from which Luke Armstrong should have scored just before half-time.

Left-winger Jack Diamond was Town's brightest outfield player.

Rory McArdle 6 - Won everything in the air before he was forced off with a tight muscle.

Connor Hall 6.5 - There were a couple of moments in the first half where he looked in a bit of trouble up against Elliot List, however he showed great awareness to clear Barry's header off the line. Steady enough overall.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - The utility defender started the game at left-back and then moved inside to centre-half where he looked particularly solid. Totally dominated Boro striker Reid in the second half in the position where he looks most at home.

George Thomson 6 - He certainly wasn't alone in this, but didn't really impact proceedings. The stop-start nature of the contest meant that he, like Harrogate as a unit, never really got going.

Josh Falkingham 6.5 - Still the man who dictates the tempo in the engine room and while he passed the ball tidily throughout, Town weren't incisive enough to ever really open up or get in behind their visitors. Came up with the goods at the death, clearing Luke Norris' goal-bound header off the line.

Alex Pattison 5.5 - His quietest outing in Harrogate colours. Was just never in the game, though this was mainly due to the amount of times that the hosts bypassed their midfield and played route-one football, particularly during the opening period. When you have an attacking midfielder as influential as him in your team, it makes no sense not to try and get him on the ball.

Jack Diamond 7 - Town's stand-out outfield player. Starved of the ball for much of the first half, but really tried hard to make something happen and create an attacking spark in the second. Looked dangerous when running at defenders. Crossing could have been a bit better.

Jack Muldoon 5.5 - A fairly anonymous performance, but it is hard to recall a moment during the game when his team-mates actually got the ball into his feet and gave him anything to work with, let alone a decent pass or cross to try and attack.

Luke Armstrong 6 - Had to deal with far too many direct hoofs forward, though he won his fair share of aerial duels. Will be disappointed not to have finished off Town's one clear opening of the afternoon when he guided Fallowfield's low cross across the face of goal and wide.

Substitutes:

Nathan Sheron (on for McArdle, 46) 6.5 - Solid at left-back after being introduced at half-time. Defended completely and looked assured in possession.

Simon Power (on for Thomson, 66) 6 - Added something a bit different with his pace down the right.