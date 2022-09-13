Harrogate Town 0 Salford City 1: Simon Weaver remains upbeat despite last-gasp goal

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong, right, challenges Salford City's Theo Vassell during Tuesday night's League Two clash between the sides. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites looked to be on course for a well-deserved and much-needed point at home to bogey team Salford City on Tuesday evening, only for Matty Lund to pop up with a 93rd-minute winner.

That defeat leaves Town without a victory in their last 10 meetings with the Ammies and keeps them 19th in the League Two standings, though their manager was far from downbeat after the full-time whistle.

“It’s tough to take, however I’d rather lose in this manner than 4-0 like we did to Newport in our last home outing,” Weaver reasoned.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver takes to the EnviroVent Stadium pitch ahead of Tuesday night's League Two showdown with Salford City.

“We are disappointed because this game is about results and we had the chances to win the match, but for us, it’s always about the journey and how you get there.

“I feel that the performance was an upgrade. We made a huge stride forwards tonight. Salford knew that they were in a battle and that it could have gone either way.

"I think that we deserved a point. I thought we were on top in the second half and really emerging, looking strong.

"I think we have got the quality in the squad now and look a far different team from that last home game, a much better outfit. I’m frustrated to lose, obviously, but I’ll have a better night’s sleep knowing that we are emerging as a force and gelling as a team having probably rediscovered ourselves tonight.”

On the last-gasp goal which saw Lund nod in Elliot Watt’s right-wing free-kick and deny his team a share of the spoils, Weaver added: “It’s a great free-kick put into a dangerous area where it is all about who lands there first and, unfortunately for us, it was their player, so we have to do better.

"It’s the arrangement of the eight players who we have got in a line, and you just make sure that your man, the player nearest to you, doesn’t score. It’s not that technical, really.