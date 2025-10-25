Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on during Saturday's home defeat to Newport County. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Things went from bad to worse for Harrogate Town as they were turned over by League Two basement boys Newport County.

After three consecutive defeats, the Sulphurites needed to get themselves back on track at Wetherby Road on Saturday afternoon, but somehow conspired to lose 3-0 to a side who had been beaten in nine of their first 13 league fixtures.

Having fallen behind with just 12 minutes on the clock, Town appeared devoid of confidence and never really looked very likely to get themselves back into the game.

And boss Simon Weaver said that the psychological bruising his players have suffered during recent losses to Colchester, Fleetwood and Crewe contributed to this weekend’s disaster.

"I think confidence has taken a hit,” he said. “I think because of recent results, there’s a little bit more tension there.

"I think it is psychological. I think a lot of professional sport is. Obviously, the Fleetwood game, where we played so well but lost, has had an effect. It has undermined confidence.

"The game is over when you are 3-0 down after 52 minutes and thinking ‘where has that come from’ again. It’s three games on the bounce and then confidence is obviously hit again.

"There were opportunities in the first half. We played some decent stuff, but lacked that cutting edge in the final third. It became a bit timid, a little bit like we were afraid to make a mistake, so we go sideways and backwards and it can become a bit boring if we are not committed to entertaining.

"It went a bit cagey and we got tunnel vision. We all need to do better as a group.”

Mark Oxley, making his first League Two start of the season and just his second in almost two years, parried Sammy Braybrooke’s free-kick into the path of Courtney Baker-Richardson, who poked home the opener.

Town failed to muster a response before the interval, and any hopes of them turning things around after half-time evaporated as they made a disastrous start to the second period.

First, Bobby Faulkner deflected Kai Whitmore’s 49th-minute cross into his own net, before Cameron Antwi picked out the bottom corner of Oxley’s net soon afterwards.

Newport almost added a fourth through Whitmore, who smashed a strike against the cross-bar, however the damage had already been done. Defeat leaves Harrogate 19th in the table, where they now sit just two points above the relegation zone.